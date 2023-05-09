Maker Faire Comes to Mexico City This Weekend!

By Jennifer Blakeslee

Jennifer Blakeslee

Jennifer Blakeslee keeps the Global Maker Faire program running smoothly and has been a maker at Maker Faire since 2011. Among other things, she really likes to travel, write, cook, hike, make big art, and swim in the ocean.

View more articles by Jennifer Blakeslee

Mexico City will become the center of innovation and creativity with the largest creator fair: the first edition of the Maker Faire CDMX that will take place on May 12 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Centro Nacional de Las Artes (CENART). The open, colorful campus  place with open spaces, very easy to find and get to where it is expected to receive more than 3,000 attendees who will be able to meet the more than 100 exhibitors, including workshops and conferences, presenting interesting projects and topics for the whole family.

For the celebration of the first Maker Faire in Mexico City, the awesome team from Hacedores, one of Mexico’s primary makerspace networks, as well as producers of  Maker Faire Jalisco, designed a mascot inspired by the iconic robot that characterizes Maker Faires all over the world and was transformed into an axolotl, a very important animal in Mexican history. Check it out below!

There’s even a plush toy you’ll be able to create from it ffrom local maker Creaciones KANDY!

Makers + Workshops

Maker Faire CDMX is offering an incredible variety of workshops for kids and adults with something for skilled and novice makers alike. Check out the line up of WORKSHOPS HERE. Among the makers that will be presenting projects and offering workshops and conferences are:

Ricardo Muñoz, (https://www.youtube.com/@NadaQueHacer) renowned Mexican content creator and entrepreneur. With more than 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube, founder of the channels “Nada que Hacer”, “Dronepedia” and “Regular”. Where he shares his knowledge and experience in technology, creativity and education so that you can try these hacks at home — like sharing your internet signal!

Ricardo will be offering the workshop “Hands on: Building a cardboard robotic claw” where attendees can learn more about mechanics while building a 100% functional robotic hand. On the other hand, he will be presenting the conference “Maker mindset, from the idea to reality; Experimenting, Creating and Innovating” which will explore creativity and how it is that from this you can create incredible and functional things from recycled materials.

Jorge Ortiz “Jocoque” (https://www.instagram.com/jocoque/?hl=es) has participated in the creation of solutions for different industries. In 2019, he launched Gwi Alert, a security-focused startup that was gaining popularity on TikTok. With this Startup he was a participant in the fifth season of SharkTank Mexico. Currently, apart from his Startups, he is a creator of content on social networks, adding more than 3M followers among all platforms. He will be leading the conference: “Content Creation for Maker”, where he will show how the ideas you have can help other makers around the world. He will give some tips for creating content and how to make it have a greater impact and help inspire other makers.

MoonMakers (https://www.youtube.com/@MoonMakers) Camila and Diego are two young makers who, through a YouTube channel and content on other social networks, have created a community where they promote science, technology and movement maker. They will give the workshop “Bag Maker” which will combine electronics and art. Conductive materials will be used to design, creating unique and creative circuits in a tote bag that attendees can take home.

Team Genesis (https://www.instagram.com/hiteamgenesis/) a team of students belonging to the best universities in Mexico such as IPN, UNAM and UAM will be presenting the ROVER that they have designed and built from scratch, which it is capable of detecting life with a soil sample and manages itself autonomously.

There will be other workshops such as “Create your own notebook in 10 minutes” by the creator Diego Vizcaino where he will teach the process of creating a personalized notebook in less than 10 minutes. (https://www.instagram.com/capirote.co/)

For children and young people interested in robotics, the “Minilabs Robotics” team will give an interactive workshop on mobile robots of various types with kits that are built and designed to make learning electronics and programming easier for children and young people. (https://www.instagram.com/minilabsrobotics/)

A Few More Makers To Watch...

We love the work of The PaperKing Bernardo Barerra who will also be doing a workshop! LEARN MORE

Itzel Trocino and electro-textiles: The workshop is a combination of traditional sewing with modern technology. Participants will learn how to create a simple circuit and use electronic components to build a textile accessory in the shape of an axolotl.

Apilcultura Mx is directed by Alfonso Cestelos Sanz who is an Economist from UNAM with a Post Graduate Degree from IPADE in Ata Business Management and who has also been Director of Business Development for Ectagono in 2022 and independently carries out socio-environmental consulting for restoration of different ecosystems and water strategy.

We love this Interactive Map that helps students learn geography from educator Monica Sanchez. 

It wouldn’t be Maker Faire without some Steampunk…check out the work of Creadores Mexicanos de Steampunk

At Nekosaurio3D we want to compete with the biggest collectors brands in the world. I think collecting should be something more than waiting for the figure you like to come out and buy it. Do not wait more. Here we offer you customization.

Find more makers at https://cdmx.makerfaire.com/makers-exhibits/

