Maker Faire Comes to Mexico City This Weekend!

Ricardo Muñoz, (https://www.youtube.com/@NadaQueHacer) renowned Mexican content creator and entrepreneur. With more than 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube, founder of the channels “Nada que Hacer”, “Dronepedia” and “Regular”. Where he shares his knowledge and experience in technology, creativity and education so that you can try these hacks at home — like sharing your internet signal!

Ricardo will be offering the workshop “Hands on: Building a cardboard robotic claw” where attendees can learn more about mechanics while building a 100% functional robotic hand. On the other hand, he will be presenting the conference “Maker mindset, from the idea to reality; Experimenting, Creating and Innovating” which will explore creativity and how it is that from this you can create incredible and functional things from recycled materials.