Maker Faire Miami 2026: The Biggest One Yet!

For more than 13 years, Maker Faire Miami has brought together engineers, artists, inventors, creators, tinkerers, educators, and families for one unforgettable weekend of innovation and inspiration. Hosted by Moonlighter FabLab and Mario the Maker, it has grown into one of the region’s most anticipated STEM and creative culture events, drawing thousands of attendees annually to experience the future of making firsthand. This year’s event promises to be the biggest and most exciting yet, featuring over 250 makers, live performances, competitions, workshops, hands-on activities, and headline featured creators from across the country. It is ALL INDOORS with over 49,000 square feet of exhibits! The robots are restless and maker ingenuity is in full swing as Maker Faire Miami returns April 25–26 at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center – Fuchs Pavilion – for a weekend of science, art, machines, and general mayhem. Whether you’re a lifelong maker, a curious family, an educator, or simply looking for one of the most unique weekends in South Florida—this is the event you do not want to miss.

Miami has been the center for creative crafters and makers for decades. Host to the largest international art event (Art Basel Miami), which includes many event specific installations made by artists and makers. Home for enterprising members of the tech community, with initiatives like Built in Miami and the Miami Startup Ecosystem Conference 2026, a locally grown gathering that’s scaled rapidly. And, a maker scene that is ready to show you what makes this corner of the nation unique, is deeply integrated across the state of Florida, and is powered by the community building efforts of Maker Faire Miami producers at the awesome Moonlighter Makerspace.

From robots to drones, cosplay to crafts, art to design, aerospace to AI—Maker Faire Miami features over 250 makers and exhibitors spanning nearly every discipline imaginable. Every corner of the event offers something new to discover.

Expect to encounter:

Massive robots and kinetic sculptures

Interactive art installations

Engineering prototypes and inventions

Student innovation showcases

Craft makers and artisan creators

Cutting-edge fabrication technologies

Startup and entrepreneurial exhibits

Science experiments and demonstrations



Check out all the Maker Faire Miami makers here: https://miami.makerfaire.com/maker-faire-miami-home/makers-exhibits/

Meet the Featured Makers Headlining Maker Faire Miami 2026

Robots With Personality (and a Twist)

If you think robots are just about precision and function, think again. Makers who push boundaries, surprise us, and remind us that engineering can be just as playful as it is powerful are the secret sauce of Maker Faire. This year Miami hosts Every Flavor of Robot, which is exactly that – a creative force turning robotics into something wildly imaginative, unexpected, and fun. Every Flavor of Robot isn’t about building just one kind of robot – it’s about exploring every kind. From quirky concepts to unconventional designs, their work embraces experimentation and creativity in a way that keeps audiences guessing. Each build feels like a question: What if a robot could do this instead? The result? Projects that are equal parts engineering, art, and entertainment. Learn more: https://miami.makerfaire.com/maker/entry/1806/

Dresses That Move On Their Own

Social media fashioneer Christina Ernst, aka She Builds Robots (@shebuildsrobots), is coming to Maker Faire Miami to talk about how wearable robots can change the education landscape. The Chicago-based software engineer and content creator has been featured in Make: Magazine, CNN, Forbes, Entertainment Weekly, The CBC, and Popular Science. Hear her talk on Sunday 1pm and see her self-twirling dress in person all weekend long. Learn more: https://miami.makerfaire.com/maker/entry/1792

The World’s Best Paper Airplanes, Really

John Collins (@thepaperairplaneguy). If you’ve never seen a paper airplane flaps it’s wings, flip over and fly back upside down, spin, circle, loop or stay aloft for minutes indoors; tighten your seat belt and stow your tray table. You’re cleared for takeoff! John is one of the most recognized paper airplane designers in the world. He held the Guinness World Record for paper airplane distance from 2012 to 2022. Using origami techniques, he turns a single sheet of paper into a high-performance flying machine. Learn from the expert himself and come ready to build. Learn More: https://miami.makerfaire.com/maker/entry/1777/

Hanari Solomon, a pro costume designer and prop fabricator of over 16 years, returns to Maker Faire Miami on April 25 & 26th to share how easy and affordable cosplay creation can be. Cosplaying for over 15 years and is a regular on the competition and judging circuit up and down the east coast. They’ve created over 100 costumes over the years and have won notable awards such as Best in Show at Anime Expo in 2017, and most recently the Arda Wig award in the Winter Cosplay Crown. They’ve also worked together with major media companies such as Bandai, Namco, Toei Animation, Lucasfilms, and Blizzard Entertainment where they helped bring The Junker Queen to life. See Hanari’s incredible creations and learn to make impressive props with everyday materials: https://miami.makerfaire.com/maker/entry/1288/

Mateo Jarquin – MateoTechLab

Young innovator and content creator behind MateoTechLab, Mateo showcases inventive robotics, electronics, and DIY engineering projects that prove the next generation of makers is already changing the world. What began as personal projects, these inventions led me to present at science fairs and competitions all over the world. Today, I focus on inspiring young creators to start building, like I once did. Learn more: https://miami.makerfaire.com/maker/entry/1775/

Alessandro Placitelli – Placitech

Known for his creative electronics, mechanical builds, and inventive prototyping, Alessandro combines engineering and interactivity to create projects that inspire curiosity and experimentation. At MFM he asks, “What does it really take to turn an idea into a fully working piece of hardware? In this talk, I share how I design and build microcontroller based projects that combine electronics, custom 3D printed enclosures, and mechanical systems into cool, functional devices! I will walk through how simple ideas grow into real builds through experimentation, iteration, and problem solving, even when things do not work the first time.”

Experience the 501st Legion Star Wars Village

Step into a galaxy far, far away with the 501st Legion Star Wars Village, featuring Lucasfilm-recognized cosplayers in movie-accurate costumes from the Star Wars universe. Meet iconic characters, take photos, and immerse yourself in one of the most beloved fan communities in the world.

Witness Live Medieval Combat with the Armored Knights

Watch full-contact armored combat as the Armored Knights clash in real steel armor using swords, axes, and medieval weapons. It’s intense, loud, and unlike anything else at Maker Faire—a live-action demonstration of historical craftsmanship and athletic combat.

Wall-E, BB8, and Friends!

Local Miami Maker David Alvarez showcases some of his finished robotics projects! Including fully functioning 1:1 scale fan favorite characters like Wall-E, BB-8, Grogu (Baby Yoda), Pit Droids and much more! Come interact with these lovable robots, all while learning what goes into bringing these amazing characters to life! Learn about engineering, building, painting and robotics! LEARN MORE

Scheduled Workshops + Free Hands-On Activities for All Ages

Maker Faire Miami isn’t just about watching – it’s about doing. Attendees can participate in over a dozen free hands-on activities, workshops, and demonstrations. Take your experience further with FREE specialized workshops led by expert makers and educators:

Build Your Own AI Agent on a Raspberry Pi with Hello_Miami

Programming a Robotic Arm to Draw with Luis Pacheco

Build & Program an Electric Kart with Max Ringelheim

Early Woodworking for Early Learners with David Wells

Voice Acting for Beginners with TheKitchen

Check out the full schedule: https://miami.makerfaire.com/schedule/

Block Printing

Flying a Drone

Make-A-Button

Laser Cutting Demonstrations

Wood Turning Demonstrations

Ceramics Demonstrations

Interactive Engineering Challenges

DIY Craft Stations

Lapidary Activities

Screen Print Your Own Shirt

Learn to Solder a Light-Up LED Badge

Nerdy Derby & More!

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South Florida’s Largest Celebration of Creativity, Innovation, and DIY

Learn More & Buy Tickets: https://miami.makerfaire.com

April 25-26th, 2026 @ Miami Dade County Fair & Expo Center – Fuchs Pavilion

SW 109th Avenue & Coral Way, Miami Fl. 33165

Parking available on-site $10 per vehicle