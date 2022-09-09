Maker Faire Miami Goes Fishing At Marlins Day!

- Like
The Miami Marlins, Maker Faire Miami, and Miami Dade County Public Schools are partnering once again to offer a fun and engaging day for the whole family at LoanDepot Park. Maker Day celebrates the creativity, ingenuity, and innovation of South Florida – featuring showcases from local makers, schools, and companies building new and exciting projects.
There will also be a variety of hands-on make & take STEAM activities for all ages, a drone obstacle course, and so much more! The Maker Day event opens at 10am and ends at 4pm. Tickets are available at marlins.com/makerday and include admission to the Marlins Vs. Mets Baseball game at 6:10pm where you’ll get to see Miami Coral Park High School RAMTECH students throw the first pitch with a mechanical device they engineered themselves. You won’t want to miss this full day of family fun with food, music, maker activities, robots, and baseball!
Battlebot Teams: Witchdoctor and Hypershock!
Visitors will be able to Meet Team Witch Doctor and Team Hypershock from the Discovery Channel show, Battlebots! See the 250lb combat robots up close and learn about what it takes to compete at the professional level. For young robotics enthusiasts, FIRST and VEX will be hosting a series of competitions and activities to inspire students interested in the field.
More Makers!
Retro Arcade Games from MF Miami producer Mario the Maker: A fun, hands-on electronic playground featuring a Life Sized BMO that you can play arcade games on, various retropie video gaming systems using raspberry pi’s, An auto-tweeting photobooth, gifcams, and a 2XAlexa talking bot.
Come meet Bellabot and Kettybot, the newest Robots from VISAL Robotics – The Robot family that delivers food, cleans rooms, and can sing happy birthday to you in different languages!
Laser cut sculptures using plywood, perspex, and LED lighting; Inspired by locomotion, transportation, and vernacular architecture. Hedgeclipper
Learn to troubleshoot your home air conditioner using virtual reality from WATSCO!
You’ve seen them dance to 80’s songs on YouTube, you’ve seen them on the popular show, Black Mirror… but now you can see one in person thanks to our friends at AWS! Join us at Marlins Maker Day to see their @bostondynamicsofficial Robot perform some incredible tricks!
@accountable_impact and @ladygreenrecycling are collaborating to collect ocean plastics, then process and recycle them to make new products!
Watch drones zip through an obstacle course at Marlins Maker Day this Saturday from 10am-4pm.
Try out VR for the first time and step into another world before the game kicks off at Marlins Maker Day!
FIRST and VEX teams will be hosting live demos, competitions, and answering all your questions about the competitions and technologies behind this fascinating field!
Congratulations to the amazing Maker Faire Miami team from Moonlighter Labs who do so much good work in their community!