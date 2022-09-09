Maker Faire Miami Goes Fishing At Marlins Day!

The Miami Marlins, Maker Faire Miami, and Miami Dade County Public Schools are partnering once again to offer a fun and engaging day for the whole family at LoanDepot Park. Maker Day celebrates the creativity, ingenuity, and innovation of South Florida – featuring showcases from local makers, schools, and companies building new and exciting projects.

There will also be a variety of hands-on make & take STEAM activities for all ages, a drone obstacle course, and so much more! The Maker Day event opens at 10am and ends at 4pm. Tickets are available at marlins.com/makerday and include admission to the Marlins Vs. Mets Baseball game at 6:10pm where you’ll get to see Miami Coral Park High School RAMTECH students throw the first pitch with a mechanical device they engineered themselves. You won’t want to miss this full day of family fun with food, music, maker activities, robots, and baseball!