Maker Faire Orlando Is 13 This Weekend!

Maker Faire Orlando has had more than luck to make it to its 13th event. The skill, commitment, and creativity of its all volunteer producer team led by Ian and Candy Cole and MakerFX Makerspace and The Maker Effect Foundation. In addition to the many independent makers who come to share, learn and play throughout the weekend, Maker Faire Orlando inspires local students and partner the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida to learn knew things and get bust making. Maker Faire Orlando is notable in the diversity of the community groups that participate and it’s location at the local Fairgrounds.
Robot Ruckus: Combat Robotics For All
An event within the event, the ROBOT RUCKUS is one of the most unique parts of Maker Faire Orlando. Home of the Battle Bots, South Florida has an active combat robotics community and Make Faire Orlando’s cage match their yearly celebration. The Maker Effect Foundation, producers of Maker Faire Orlando, want to ensure that combat robot builders of all ages have a place to learn, build, and compete.
Combat Robots have been part of Maker Faire Orlando since 2013, and we’ve been growing the competition each year. Robot Ruckus runs continuously throughout Maker Faire Orlando with action in multiple arenas! For more details, view the Maker Faire Orlando Program.
Even if you are not a robot builder, flighter or team member, you can still give it a try at the RoboClash…
13 Projects, Performances, Presentations & Hands On Activities At MFO25
Be The Hamster! Get the Snow Cone!
The “hamster wheel” has become a metaphor of modern life: You run endlessly without really going anywhere. Enter “Be The Hamster.” Inspired by Rube Goldberg machines and margaritas, maker Joseph Donoughe turned an experiment in human powered locomotion into a revered carnival “ride.” You have to do all the steps, by hand and by feet, to be Final Boss…get the snow cone! LEARN MORE.
Vintage-Super-Computer-Audio-Engineering by Jeremy Cook Projects
It’s music, it’s technology, it’s a vintage supercomputer reference. What’s not to love? Jeremy Cook makes all kinds of things, from walking robots to musical instruments and more! He also has a podcast called “Tech Adjacent” which sounds tailored for many of the ways in which makers mix high and low tech. LEARN MORE
Another sound experiment , VOID MODULAR, also helps you step into the world of sound exploration! Twist knobs, patch wires, and uncover the strange and wonderful voices of modular synthesizers. Whether you’re curious about how synths work, love experimenting with noise, or just want to play, come make some unexpected music with us.
TherianLoveDesign - Cosplay & Therian Gear
There’s no shortage of cosplayers at Maker Faire Orlando. But Hannah Black’s booth has a make-a-mask station where you can join in and make your own piece of wearable art. LEARN MORE.
Coruscate Leather
Carmen Bishop makes works of art that double as leather goods like handbags and earrings. From carved butterfly barrettes and hand-painted earrings to custom handbags, hair-on-hide accessories, and detailed cosplay and LARP pieces, our work is made to bring your character, or your spirit, to life. Whether you’re stepping into a Renaissance fair, a fantasy realm, or just want something one-of-a-kind for your day-to-day, our designs carry the soul of slow fashion and the spirit of storytelling. LEARN MORE.
Evette's Niche
Evette is a fabricator and artist with a background in Software. She enjoys creating whimsical machines and wearable art inspired by engineering concepts. She also makes “whimsical machines” – check them out below. LEARN MORE.
Frankly Built Cosplay & 3D Printing
Frank, the owner & operator of Frankly Built across all social media platforms, specializes in teaching people how to blend 3D Printing with Cosplay and Prop creation all from the comfort of your home! Whether it’s children to adults, I love showcasing the ever-evolving landscape of additive manufacturing buy incorporating pop culture trends and media into my creations! From Fully wearable Iron Man suits to small desktop trinkets, I can teach you how to start and where to go for all of you 3D Printing needs! LEARN MORE.
Great Ball Contraptions and other my own creations made from plastic bricks
The fantastic title of this exhibit aside, the machines of GFLUG – Part of Florida’s Premier LEGO users Group.GFLUG is the Greater Florida LEGO Users Group (LUG) established in 2000. It is an adult group of LEGO hobbyists that meets, socializes, and builds LEGO displays for public events.
Paper Roller Coasters
Kids at the fair can build upon our paper roller coaster! Using strips of paper, cutting, folding, and taping. Kids can create sturdy tracks while exploring the physics of energy, motion, and the engineering design process.
Amity Park – a group of goobers local to Orlando arranging Disney music with their own pop-punk flavoring.
Cosplayer Jack Apollo will be belting out some numbers by the King (Elvis Presley, of course).
MFO has created some awesome panel discussions that not only touch on subjects near and dear to makers, particularly cosplay and 3D printing, but bring forth the incredible creative talent of a region with deep ties to creative businesses like Disney.
3D Printing for Theme Parks
Saturday, Main stage: 11:30 am – 12:15 pm
Explore how 3D printing is transforming themed entertainment in this panel with industry experts from Universal, Adirondack Studios, and more. Hosted by Joel Telling of 3D Printing Nerd.
The Future of 3D Printing
Sunday, Main stage:
11:30 am – 12:15 pm
Dive into the future of 3D printing top makers as they explore cutting-edge trends, tech, and holiday printer picks. Hosted by David Tobin, producer of 3D Printing Nerd (and much more!)
Cosplay Costumes Panel
Saturday, Main stage: 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm
Join top cosplay creators Allison Chase, Frankly Builds, Evettesniche, and Willow Creative as they unveil the secrets behind crafting show-stopping costumes for cosplay and beyond.
Check out our 2023 Turbo Tour for a sense of what's happing!
Maker Faire Orlando sponsors & partners:
Featured image: Willow Creative cosplays as Samus Aran from Metroid
