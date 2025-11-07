Maker Faire Orlando Is 13 This Weekend!

An event within the event, the ROBOT RUCKUS is one of the most unique parts of Maker Faire Orlando. Home of the Battle Bots, South Florida has an active combat robotics community and Make Faire Orlando’s cage match their yearly celebration. The Maker Effect Foundation, producers of Maker Faire Orlando, want to ensure that combat robot builders of all ages have a place to learn, build, and compete.

Combat Robots have been part of Maker Faire Orlando since 2013, and we’ve been growing the competition each year. Robot Ruckus runs continuously throughout Maker Faire Orlando with action in multiple arenas! For more details, view the Maker Faire Orlando Program.