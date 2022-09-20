Maker Faire Rome Returns For The 10th Year, October 7th

Maker Faire Rome has been a shining star in the European Maker Faire experience. I’ve personally attended a few times and I can tell you that it is quite impressive. Over the past ten years they have evolved in a few ways, growing and trying new things. During the pandemic they went to a quasi digital event, and now they’ve got a few new tricks up their sleeve combining digital and physical in interesting new ways!

This year, as it is a special celebration of ten years, they won’t only have the standard three day event, they will also have some initiatives and digital experiences around the event. For the days leading up to the main Maker Faire (Oct 3-6), they’re going to be doing something they call “CommonGround” which will include theamed talks, panels, and networking of important entrepreneurs, political decision-makers, and academics on the themes of Culture, Electronics, and health.

There will also be a parallel digital experience for maker Faire Rome that will be split into themed channels, produced by an actual television studio. This will include footage from the Maker Faire and also incorporate connections to people innovating and experimenting around the world.

At the event, you’ll find a massive location divided into themes you can explore. This year the main themes are:

Maker Music

Maker Art

The Metaverse

Robotics

Agritech

The kinds of things you’ll find aren’t limited to these themes though. Maker Faire Rome has always been a very strong proponent of the concept of a “circular economy” and showcase many things that fit within that umbrella concept, not to mention the passion projects and simply impossible to define experiences

.

To get a feel for the makers who will be showing off at Maker Faire Rome, check out the whole list that you can sort by tag.

I visited back in 2018 and did some live streamed tours. Watch these to get a feel for what an huge event this is!

I’ll be bringing you more information as we lead up to the event, so keep watching our blog!