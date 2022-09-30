Maker Faire Zagreb Lights Up The Tesla Museum

- Like
- Digg
- Del
- Tumblr
- VKontakte
- Flattr
- Buffer
- Love This
- Odnoklassniki
- Meneame
- Blogger
- Amazon
- Yahoo Mail
- Gmail
- AOL
- Newsvine
- HackerNews
- Evernote
- MySpace
- Mail.ru
- Viadeo
- Line
- Comments
- Yummly
- SMS
- Viber
- Telegram
- Subscribe
- Skype
- Facebook Messenger
- Kakao
- LiveJournal
- Yammer
- Edgar
- Fintel
- Mix
- Instapaper
- Copy Link
Zagreb is city full of contrasts, its picture perfect cobbled streets and tiled roofs as much a part of its character as its gritty concrete outskirts painted with colorful murals and the mountains that frame it. This vibrant street life was well on display last year when Fab Lab Zagreb, based in the University of Zagreb, first in Croatia to promote new technologies in digital fabrication, moved the event outside the the very center of the city. Yet this year the event returns to its roots this weekend. On October 1st and 2nd the fourth Maker Faire Zagreb lights up the in Technical Museum Nikola Tesla. Makers from all over Croatia and across Europe will gather to share projects and explore new technical skills.
Makers + More
This year Maker Faire Zagreb will host guests such as Albert Gajšak, School of Hospitality and Tourism in Zagreb, Institute of Entrepreneurial Education and Innovation, FabLabhr.net, Soldered, Iron Bull, Institut 404, North University,
Rikon Rijeka, FSB racing team, Association of Innovators FSB, FabLab Slavonika and many others!
CircuitMess is Albert Gajšak’s startup that aims to develop DIY STEM tools for children. We will present our products, which can be tried from simple to complex. These projects help you Build a strong sense of self, learn to solve real–life problems, and take pride in completing a STEM project that is both exciting and functional.
Iron Bull is a Croatian startup for the development of staged, remote-controlled tank battles. It makes replicas of legendary tanks from world history with all the operational capabilities of real tanks for gaming in tank battle arenas.
Ivan Fran Arar made a recreational go-kart for my final project in high school. The maximum speed of the go-kart is 60 km/h. I made the construction using the welding method. I find karting to be very fun and functional. Learn more.
Amethyst AUV - 3d printed robotic submarine
Amethyst AUV is advanced 3D printed, modular platform for underwater robotic development, learning and fun. Amethyst AUV helping liberate underwater exploration.
At the Maker Education Collective our main goal is to provide an outlet for providing opportunities to train educators who have never engaged in making before in their schools, museums or other makerspaces. Adam Maltese’s research involves collection and analysis of both quantitative and qualitative data regarding student experiences, performance and engagement in science education from elementary school through graduate school
The Faculty of Graphics in Zagreb will present printed computer generated holograms of various formats with 2D and 3D motifs. Holograms are printed using standard printing techniques, and different light sources are used to reconstruct the image.
Check out more makers HERE.