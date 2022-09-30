Maker Faire Zagreb Lights Up The Tesla Museum

Zagreb is city full of contrasts, its picture perfect cobbled streets and tiled roofs as much a part of its character as its gritty concrete outskirts painted with colorful murals and the mountains that frame it. This vibrant street life was well on display last year when Fab Lab Zagreb, based in the University of Zagreb, first in Croatia to promote new technologies in digital fabrication, moved the event outside the the very center of the city. Yet this year the event returns to its roots this weekend. On October 1st and 2nd the fourth Maker Faire Zagreb lights up the in Technical Museum Nikola Tesla. Makers from all over Croatia and across Europe will gather to share projects and explore new technical skills.