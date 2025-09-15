A Sneak Peek at Maker Faire Bay Area 2025

Maker Faire
A Sneak Peek at Maker Faire Bay Area 2025
Jamie Agius

By Jamie Agius

Jamie Agius

Jamie Agius is the Program Coordinator at Make:, and a former high school science and makerspace teacher.

View more articles by Jamie Agius

Join us Wednesday September 17th at 4:00pm PDT for an exclusive preview of some of the amazing makers participating in Maker Faire Bay Area 2025! From AI-powered games and battling robots to glowing coral reefs, inflatable dragons, and even a rolling pipe organ you can play, these makers are pushing boundaries in all sorts of exciting ways. You’ll hear from ocean explorers, light-up creature builders, and artists who transform steel, resin, and LEDs into magical underwater worlds. Join Dale Dougherty in the fun as we celebrate curiosity, community, and the future generation of creatives.

Register for the Free Chat
Tagged
Jamie Agius

By Jamie Agius

Jamie Agius

Jamie Agius is the Program Coordinator at Make:, and a former high school science and makerspace teacher.

View more articles by Jamie Agius
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: New Arrivals

Oxocard Pixelmatrix Cartridge

Oxocard Pixelmatrix Cartridge

$30.00
Make: Oxocard Innovator Kit

Make: Oxocard Innovator Kit

$79.95
Oxocard Synthesizer Cartridge v1

Oxocard Synthesizer Cartridge v1

$35.00
Subscribe to Make: Magazine Today

Get Make: Magazine

$19.99
Get Your Tickets to Maker Faire 2025
FEEDBACK