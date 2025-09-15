A Sneak Peek at Maker Faire Bay Area 2025

Join us Wednesday September 17th at 4:00pm PDT for an exclusive preview of some of the amazing makers participating in Maker Faire Bay Area 2025 ! From AI-powered games and battling robots to glowing coral reefs, inflatable dragons, and even a rolling pipe organ you can play, these makers are pushing boundaries in all sorts of exciting ways. You’ll hear from ocean explorers, light-up creature builders, and artists who transform steel, resin, and LEDs into magical underwater worlds. Join Dale Dougherty in the fun as we celebrate curiosity, community, and the future generation of creatives.

