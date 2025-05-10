Celebrating Eight Years Of Making in Prague!

When Maker Faire Prague started in 2018, it was clear that both its producers from Prusa Lab and the people of the Czech Republic had a strong sense of what “being a maker” was all about. From craft to tech and back again the events across the Czechia have something by and for everyone — seamlessly balancing a notable technical acumen with a history of craft, delivering a good time through a cultivated sense of stagecraft and street theater, building a strong educational platform while ensuring that making is not just an outgrowth of STEM learning. This year, nearly two hundred makers will gather on May 10th and May 11th in the Křižík Pavilions at the Prague Exhibition Centre. Additionally, on the Friday before makerspace leaders, educators, makers, and givernment representatives will gather to discuss the maker movement in Czechia and how to continue to build creative and technical education and capacity.

Makers + Activations

The 8th edition of Maker Faire Prague has some truly unique makers alongside all the usual suspects. Here’s a few of the exciting projects and activities that will be available this weekend. Learn more about ALL the amazing makers that will be in Prague: https://makerfaire.cz/makeri/

One Love Machine Band

Image: Maxwell Stephen Duryea

The One Love Machine Band is a performance by mechanical musicians who sound like they’re from another galaxy and are made from scrap metal. Kolya Kugler’s robotic sculptures come from a passion for scrap metal and its transformation into sculptures. After ten years of work, I can introduce three members: “Roots Afreakin Bassplayer” – on electric bass guitar, “Rubble BT” – on drums, “The Flute Flock” – on flutes. He is currently working on a robotic keyboardist to complete the band.

Mr. Slinky by Martin Bilek is a mechanical installation that gives a new lease of life to the famous metal spring. It undulates, it twists, it whizzes forward, and at other times it just lazily sways in place. The movement is provided by a simple motor and a few gears – most of which we designed and printed on a 3D printer, because why not? We wanted to build something that moved, entertained, and surprised a little. We also wanted to just play around with what plastic printing could do when given a chance. The result is a combination of tweaking, stumbling, improving—and the joy of finally getting it to move the way it should.

About a year ago, we 3D-printed a working Slinky, and it was a fun success. Since then, we’ve been working on a bigger challenge — creating a set of automatic stairs with as many 3D-printed parts as possible (chain, gears, hinges, stairs, etc.) to bring Mr. Slinky to life in a continuous walk cycle. Now, we’re preparing the next version for Maker Faire Prague, which is coming up in about a month. One thing we learned quickly is that everyone — seriously, everyone — asks the same question: “How many steps did it go?” So this time, we’re working on a little upgrade: a Raspberry Pi touchscreen that will act as both a controller and an information display. It’s already partly functional and will eventually show things like the speed of the stairs and the number of steps Mr. Slinky has walked during a demo. Still a work in progress, but it’s coming together nicely. (LINK)

Experiments in Flight by Ornitonaut: This weekend an experimental, immersive performance, combining the unique technology of winged drones, interactive objects and a live actor will take center stage there, exhibiting this commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration and creative expression. Ornitonaut–a collaboration between the art-tech group Wombatronic and Flapper Drones– explores the possibilities of movement and cooperation between humans and flying machines.

Can you charge a mobile phone with fireIntroducing a unique mobile phone charger that uses tea lights as a power source! This YouTuber shows you how with an ingenious device.

The Open Footwear Project: aims to promote the idea of ​​responsible and sustainable fashion, which brings many benefits to the end user. You can make Open Footwear shoes yourself, which gives you the opportunity to adapt the design to your needs and aesthetic preferences. At the same time, you have the opportunity to repair the shoes made in this way, which extends their lifespan.

Let’s make it sustainable!

PHYSICS THEATRE: Lenka is a chemist through and through. She graduated in chemistry from Masaryk University and is continuing her studies in physical chemistry. It was this passion for combining physics and chemistry that brought her to ÚDiF. When Lenka is not performing experiments, she organizes events and devotes herself to education and popularization of science.

DOK16: the neighborhood workshop of the Municipal Library in Prague. At this year’s Maker Faire, you will make your own wooden biplane, or “N-plane”, at our booth. The number of planes is entirely up to you, as is the entire design of your aircraft.

CPS DRONE: We are FILIP and PIOTR! We’ve been building various underwater drones for 6 years already, since 2018. Our mission is to make the best underwater robots in the world. We will help you build your own underwater vehicle even if it’s your first DIY project ever.

Check out the first Maker Faire Prague in 2018!