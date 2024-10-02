Exciting Announcement: San Francisco Bay Ferry Named Official Transportation Partner of Maker Faire Bay Area

We are beyond thrilled to announce that San Francisco Bay Ferry is the official transportation partner for the fast approaching Maker Faire Bay Area! To make your experience even more memorable, San Francisco Bay Ferry is offering FREE and INCREASED shuttle service between Vallejo and Mare Island throughout the event on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20, 2024.

This partnership will provide a smooth and scenic commute for Maker Faire attendees, ensuring convenient access to all. Whether you’re a local or coming from afar, enjoy a hassle-free trip across the bay as you embark on your Maker Faire adventure!

Key Details:

Maker Faire Bay Area Dates: Friday, Oct 18- Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024

Friday, Oct 18- Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 Free Shuttle Service: Vallejo to Mare Island on Saturday and Sunday

Vallejo to Mare Island on Saturday and Sunday Increased Service Frequency: SF Bay Ferry has added a special 5:15 PM departure back to S.F.

SF Bay Ferry has added a special 5:15 PM departure back to S.F. Designated Entrance Gate: Step off the boat and into Maker Faire

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to hop aboard and let San Francisco Bay Ferry take you to the heart of the action!

Ferry schedules and additional details

Fare Details:

Standard fees do apply from San Francisco to Vallejo ($9.70), but the shuttle fares between Vallejo and Mare Island are waived for the Faire! Children 5 and under are free the whole way and half-priced discount tickets can be used by those 65 or older, 17 or younger, or those with Medicare cards or DMV disabled parking placards.