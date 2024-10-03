Maker Faire Bay Area 2024: Who’s Who On The Make: Live Stage!

Its well known that Maker Faire Bay Area has amazing makers sharing projects of all sorts. It’s less well known, that Maker Faire Bay Area also has a fantastic speaker program that deep dives into these projects and explores the innovative and creative experiences of makers whose work takes them far beyond the confines of the event Read on to find out more about what’s on the Make: Live Stage at Maker Faire Bay Area on October 19th and 20th. Check out some of our favorite topics below and click through for the full schedule.
ROBOTICS
Move over dogs! Jorvon Moss makes some of the world’s friendliest and cutest robots. Learn more about his journey to make and train these adaptive companions.
Come meet Mona and her maker Christoph Kohstall! Learn about what it takes to build an intelligent humanoid who can really cut a rug all by yourself in your garage
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
AI is all the rage, but as makers, how can we take advantage of this burgeoning field to incorporate cool new functionality into the things we make? AI is the current buzz word, with deep learning and other models now capable of being run on Edge Devices, aside from the Cloud. For the beginner, this can be a very daunting field. In this presentation, we’ll take a 30,000 foot view of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, especially as it pertains to Edge AI (translation-we won’t get bogged down by nitty-gritty now!). We will look at the various practical applications they can be used for, the various tools and frameworks that are available to utilize, and practical considerations of how to build and deploy a robust (not toy!) model that can run on your Arduino, Raspberry Pi or other suitable MCUs/SBCs.
Fashion Technologist Kitty Yeung has been taking pictures around the faire event all weekend. Come see her transform participants’ styles with her bespoke software AI for fashion(able) makers! During Maker Faire, we will walk around and take photos of cool wearable tech and maker-made outfits. They will be featured on Wear It’s website and everyone will be able to wear them digitally – you get a photo of yourself wearing them – enabled by computer vision and generative AI. The makers’ work get amplified when you post your outfit photos on social media. Use hashtag #WearItMakerfaire and tag us on social media. Together we promote the makers and their amazing wearable tech!
There’s a significant pain point between parents, their children, and the use of current mobile and tablet devices. We aim to transform this with KID (Keep It Dreaming), a powerful AI device designed to unlock children’s imaginations. KID empowers kids to become creators of games, music, images, educational content, and stories using the power of AI, rather than passive consumers of mindless content. The platform offers innovative AI creation tools for families, fostering creativity and learning in which parents can direct KID to focus on certain areas of creativity and learning.
SPECIAL FX
The Thing has returned and he’s brought friends! Makers are back from Hollywood to tell us what it’s like making Special Effects on the frontlines of the Film and Television industry.
How does one go from being a maker, to working on Hollywood productions? Here are a few people who have made it and we want to share our stories and give you advice on how you might break into the movie scene. We have worked on StarTrekBeyond, Predator, Maze runner, DeathNote, Ghostbusters, Fraggle Rock, and made one of the most viral advertising campaigns ever on Youtube for Wednesday Adams.
We are very lucky. Everyone in this talk started out as makers just like you. Some of us lived in the middle of nowhere. 3D printing, Designing, Lasers, robotics and Radio Control. How did we get into movies with the odds stacked against us? We will share our stories of how we got into movies and show you how we snuck into the movie industry.
You just landed a job to make something no one has ever made before… now what? Jesse Velez (Raptor House FX) and Ben Eadie (Star Trek Beyond, Ghostbusters Afterlife) discuss the do’s and dont’s of creative probelm solving when time and budgets are a challenge.
How do you assemble the right tream? How do you prioritize one task VS another? How do you provide estimates to a client when the final product is a working prototype? What do you tell your clients when things go “wrong”?
PLAYTIME AT CRUNCH LABS!
Learn to flex! Creativity is like a muscle that you can strengthen through exercise, says Crunch Labs maker Bam Singhasaneh, to foster your creativity. Creativity is a skill that anyone can benefit from having in their toolbox. Moreover, creativity is like a muscle that you can strengthen through exercise. I will be discussing what it means to be creative, the factors that affect your ability to think creatively, and ways in which you can foster your creativity.
The Crunch Labs “players” will be on stage to discuss the art and science of toy design. Learn from specialists who decode deep play everyday into fun stuff you can do with your hands (and brain). Join CrunchLabs toy designers: Danielle Gleason, Mason Landon Smith, Evan Barnes, Dan Tompkins and Bam Singhasaneh for a engaging panel discussion at the Bay Area Maker Faire! These creative minds will share insights on what inspired them to become makers, where they find inspiration, and how they take ideas from concept to finished product. Learn about their process of prototyping, iteration, and the challenges of designing toys for mass production. Whether you’re a budding inventor or a seasoned maker, this panel will offer valuable takeaways for your next project!
CLIMATE ACTION(ABLE)
Eric Stackpole, creator of the Open ROV underwater exploration drone and co-star of National Geographic’s Ocean Xplorers will discuss creating technology to explore the planet’s unseen places.
This ‘GIY Materials: Growing Fungi for BioFabrication presentation will introduce Grow-It-Yourself methods and projects that use the magic of mycelium, mushrooms, and other biological organisms to produce renewable materials that can be heat resistant, water resistant, and biodegradable…. and maybe even help clean the environment! Examples of projects involving fashion, electronics, and architecture will be shown along with some tips and resources on how you, too, can grow your own materials for future projects.
Discover engaging prototypes from the UC Davis Design Department Makerspace, including innovations in sustainable transportation, renewable energy solutions, sustainable materials fabrication, and nature-based solutions. This talk will provide valuable insights and practical tips on fostering innovation in climate adaptation strategies.
We are 4 makers finding joy and satisfaction in developing novel climate preservation acceleration solutions. Collectively we work on diverse projects including: Balcony plug-in solar, Volunteer solar Installs, Simpler, faster cheaper scalable home electrification, DIY home electrification, Water and Energy saving experiments, .
