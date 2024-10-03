Maker Faire Bay Area 2024: Who’s Who On The Make: Live Stage!

The Thing has returned and he’s brought friends! Makers are back from Hollywood to tell us what it’s like making Special Effects on the frontlines of the Film and Television industry.

How does one go from being a maker, to working on Hollywood productions? Here are a few people who have made it and we want to share our stories and give you advice on how you might break into the movie scene. We have worked on StarTrekBeyond, Predator, Maze runner, DeathNote, Ghostbusters, Fraggle Rock, and made one of the most viral advertising campaigns ever on Youtube for Wednesday Adams.

We are very lucky. Everyone in this talk started out as makers just like you. Some of us lived in the middle of nowhere. 3D printing, Designing, Lasers, robotics and Radio Control. How did we get into movies with the odds stacked against us? We will share our stories of how we got into movies and show you how we snuck into the movie industry.