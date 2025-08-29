From Robots to Fire-Breathing Dragons: Maker Faire Long Island Lights Up Stonybrook on September 14th!

FACEBOOK I INSTAGRAM I MASTODON I WEBSITE

On September 14, 2025, more than 100 makers will gather at Stony Brook University to inspire families, students, and innovators with hands-on exhibits, performances, and cutting-edge tech. This year’s event is bigger than ever, coinciding with the Explorium’s 20th anniversary and promising a day filled with invention, creativity, and family fun. Thousands of visitors from across the tri-state area

will gather to explore more than 100 exhibits, performances, and hands-on workshops that bring innovation to life.

“Maker Faire Long Island has always been about sparking curiosity and celebrating creativity,” said Lisa Collet Rodriguez, the event co-producer. “This year, with our move to Stony Brook University and the Explorium’s 20th anniversary, the Faire is reaching new heights — from fire-breathing dragons to Star Wars set pieces, and from robotics to sustainability. It is a day where everyone, from kids to seasoned engineers, can be inspired.” LINK

Making The Force!

The (maker) force is strong this year at Maker Faire Long Island! Fan favorites return in full power,

with the Saber Guild Endor Temple offering Lightsaber Padawan Training for kids and

performance choreography workshops for adults. The 501st Legion’s Empire City Garrison

debuts their massive set pieces — including a life-size recreation of the iconic trash compactor

scene.

Adding to the galaxy far, far away, the Long Island Droid Builders and the Long Island R2-D2

Builders Group will showcase their operational life-size R2-D2 droids, delighting fans young

and old with some of the most beloved robots in cinematic history. Maker John Endres is part of an international community of skilled creators who hand-build their own replica robots from the Star Wars universe. These droids are custom-made, fully functional, and ready to roll into Maker Faire Long Island for photo ops and up-close looks at movie magic in motion.

Featured Makers

This year’s Faire will showcase a dynamic mix of innovation, spectacle, and hands-on STEM fun: ‘Learn to Solder’ with MythBusters Jr.’s Elijah Horland, Princesses with Powertools, FIRST Robotics teams, and more.

Adam Foster’s Magma-Pumpkin-Dragon — Three brand-new fire-breathing sculptures,

including a volcanic flame-shooter, a plasma-carved pumpkin, and a dragon that roars with

fire. Foster, a master of blending traditional metal crafts with high-tech flair, invites attendees to interact with these majestic creations, proving once more that imagination knows no bounds.

— Three brand-new fire-breathing sculptures, including a volcanic flame-shooter, a plasma-carved pumpkin, and a dragon that roars with fire. Foster, a master of blending traditional metal crafts with high-tech flair, invites attendees to interact with these majestic creations, proving once more that imagination knows no bounds. Learn to Solder Workshop with Elijah Horland of MythBusters Jr. and PCBWay —

Visitors can make their own light-up badge while learning real electronics skills from a TV

science star. This workshop allows participants to create their own MFLI light-up badge while mastering the basics of soldering. Sponsored by PCBWay, this hands-on experience is free with entry and offers a unique takeaway—a shining example of electronic craftsmanship. “Maker Faire Long Island is a beacon for the innovative spirit, drawing makers and enthusiasts from across the country to celebrate the power of creativity,” said Lisa Rodriguez, Co-Producer of Maker Faire Long Island and Digital Media & Marketing at the Long Island Explorium. “This year, we are thrilled to introduce new makers and even more captivating exhibits that highlight the latest in STEAM. We aim to inspire attendees to explore their creativity and perhaps spark a lifelong interest in these fields.”

— Visitors can make their own light-up badge while learning real electronics skills from a TV science star. This workshop allows participants to create their own MFLI light-up badge while mastering the basics of soldering. Sponsored by PCBWay, this hands-on experience is free with entry and offers a unique takeaway—a shining example of electronic craftsmanship. “Maker Faire Long Island is a beacon for the innovative spirit, drawing makers and enthusiasts from across the country to celebrate the power of creativity,” said Lisa Rodriguez, Co-Producer of Maker Faire Long Island and Digital Media & Marketing at the Long Island Explorium. “This year, we are thrilled to introduce new makers and even more captivating exhibits that highlight the latest in STEAM. We aim to inspire attendees to explore their creativity and perhaps spark a lifelong interest in these fields.” Princesses with Powertools — Disney-style princesses who teach kids how to drill, build,

and create, showing young makers that #BrilliantIsBeautiful. Young attendees are invited to wield a hand drill under royal guidance to create their very own constellation projectors, illuminating the blend of beauty and brilliance in STEM.

— Disney-style princesses who teach kids how to drill, build, and create, showing young makers that #BrilliantIsBeautiful. Young attendees are invited to wield a hand drill under royal guidance to create their very own constellation projectors, illuminating the blend of beauty and brilliance in STEM. FIRST Long Island Robotics — Student teams from across the region showcasing

competition-ready robots and inspiring the next generation of engineers.

Screenshot

Historic innovators like the Suffolk County Radio Club

Join us in welcoming Michael Albert, a Long Island native and American Pop Artist best known for his colorful cubist mosaic cereal box collages. For more than 30 years, Michael has created large-scale “Epic” collage works exploring themes like history, literature, philosophy, music, botany, and mathematics. At Maker Faire Long Island, Michael will lead his Modern Pop Art Experience, including: An artist talk & showcase of his creations. A hands-on collage workshop using cereal boxes & consumer packaging. A free signed print for every participant

NY Sun Works is transforming how students learn about sustainability through Hydroponic Classrooms — hands-on labs built in city schools where K–12 students grow hundreds of pounds of produce each year while learning about science, technology, and climate. At Maker Faire Long Island, participants can join their interactive workshop: Learn the science of hydroponics! Build your own passive hydroponic system to take home. Explore climate science and bust common climate myth. Visit their booth to see a working small-scale hydroponic system.

Build-N-Bash : From folded paper battles to full-on maker combat — Build-N-Bash is the latest evolution of a project that began as Fold-N-Fight. What started as paper + wheels has grown into a dynamic, educational, and thrilling combat experience. Behind it is Andrew Iacona — robotics educator, maker, and mentor. Andrew leads A.I.M. Labs, teaches at The Hewitt School, and mentors an all-girls VEX Robotics team that has qualified for the World Championship four years in a row. He also supports students in the NHRL battlebots league, inspiring young women to lead in engineering and design.

The Art of Knitting: Knitting weaves together skill, creativity, and tradition — offering both beauty and therapeutic benefits. At Maker Faire Long Island, LaShondra Jarvis, founder of Woven Intent, will showcase the calming and empowering art of knitting. Through her workshops, LaShondra introduces knitting as a tool for focus, resilience, and self-expression. Beyond craft, she’s an HR professional, women’s empowerment facilitator, and nonprofit founder (Empress Sports), committed to helping others thrive in “the sport of life.”

New host CUNY Stonybrook will also give a bird’s eye view into the amazing science, innovation, engineering and creativity of its students and faculty. The Explorium’s milestone anniversary gave organizers a reason to go big. Stony Brook provides not just larger ballrooms and outdoor promenades but also the infrastructure to handle growing crowds and exhibitors. “We’ve worked with SBU on programs before, so it felt like the right time to expand our partnership,” Rodriguez said. “There’s designated parking, the ballroom, and the promenade leading up to the Wolf statue — it all lends itself to a different experience for the Maker Faire.”

Event Details