How Space Force Brought the Final Frontier to Maker Faire

Maker Faire Science Space
How Space Force Brought the Final Frontier to Maker Faire
Gillian Mutti

By Gillian Mutti

Gillian Mutti

About Gillian Mutti serves as the Director of Marketing for Make: and also holds the role of Co-Producer for Maker Faire.

View more articles by Gillian Mutti

If you strolled through the vibrant, chaotic, and inventive grounds of the Maker Faire Bay Area 2025, you expected to see 3D printers, battling robots, and fiery art installations. You probably didn’t expect to see a uniformed member of the United States Space Force standing proudly beside Architect’s of Air Luminarium, one of our most impressive exhibits. 

Did you know they have an incredible and unexpectedly accessible resource for space enthusiasts, makers, and educators alike: KeepTrack.space?

KeepTrack.space offers a stunning, interactive, and free-to-use web application that puts the ominous scale of Earth’s orbital environment right at your fingertips.

What is KeepTrack.space? KeepTrack.space is a sophisticated space situational awareness (SSA) platform made beautifully simple. It’s a digital orrery that visualizes over 27,000 human-made objects currently orbiting our planet—from active satellites like the International Space Station and Hubble, to dead rocket bodies, and countless pieces of dangerous debris.

So, what will you do with it? Want to learn more?  Watch their presentation on the Make:live stage powered by DigiKey here.

So, the next time you look up at the night sky and see a moving star, don’t just wonder what it is. Go to KeepTrack.space and know.

YouTube player
Tagged
Gillian Mutti

By Gillian Mutti

Gillian Mutti

About Gillian Mutti serves as the Director of Marketing for Make: and also holds the role of Co-Producer for Maker Faire.

View more articles by Gillian Mutti
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: Rocketry

Compressed Air Rocket Launcher v3.0

Compressed Air Rocket Launcher v3.0

$125.00
Make: High-Power Rockets - Print

Make: High-Power Rockets - Print

$34.99
Make Projects - Compressed Air Rocket - PDF

Make Projects - Compressed Air Rocket - PDF

$2.99
Subscribe to Make: Magazine Today

Get Make: Magazine

$19.99
FEEDBACK