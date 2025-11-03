How Space Force Brought the Final Frontier to Maker Faire

If you strolled through the vibrant, chaotic, and inventive grounds of the Maker Faire Bay Area 2025, you expected to see 3D printers, battling robots, and fiery art installations. You probably didn’t expect to see a uniformed member of the United States Space Force standing proudly beside Architect’s of Air Luminarium, one of our most impressive exhibits.

Did you know they have an incredible and unexpectedly accessible resource for space enthusiasts, makers, and educators alike: KeepTrack.space?

KeepTrack.space offers a stunning, interactive, and free-to-use web application that puts the ominous scale of Earth’s orbital environment right at your fingertips.

What is KeepTrack.space? KeepTrack.space is a sophisticated space situational awareness (SSA) platform made beautifully simple. It’s a digital orrery that visualizes over 27,000 human-made objects currently orbiting our planet—from active satellites like the International Space Station and Hubble, to dead rocket bodies, and countless pieces of dangerous debris.

Watch their presentation on the Make:live stage powered by DigiKey here.

So, the next time you look up at the night sky and see a moving star, don’t just wonder what it is. Go to KeepTrack.space and know.