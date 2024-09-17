Innovation and Inclusivity: 3D-Printed Prosthetics for Mountain Biking — Together We Ride APS

At Maker Faire Rome (coming up October 25–27), innovation and inclusivity often go hand in hand, and one project that truly embodies these values is Together We Ride APS. This team, comprised of 3D designers, mountain bike athletes, and prosthetic technicians, has set out on an ambitious mission: to make cycling accessible to everyone, including those who have experienced limb amputations or have upper limb disabilities. By leveraging the power of 3D printing, Together We Ride develops bespoke prosthetics specifically designed for mountain biking, combining cutting-edge technology with personalised design. The process begins with a 3D scan, capturing an exact replica of the rider’s anatomy, which is then used to create a high-performance sports device. These are not merely supportive aids; they are sophisticated tools that enable athletes to get back in the saddle safely, tackling even the toughest terrains.

An Innovative Approach: From 3D Printing to Tailored Solutions

The project began with the creation of a single aid, which then evolved into a design system allowing for the production of customised prosthetics tailored to each individual’s needs. Every creation is unique, crafted to fit the athlete’s body and specific requirements perfectly. “Our only standard is commitment” is one of the phrases that best captures the ethos of the group. The use of 3D printing not only drives down costs, making these solutions more affordable, but also speeds up the production process. Whether the prosthesis is for an adult or a child, the team works closely with prosthetic studios to develop devices that enhance the rider’s feel on the bike, transforming the prosthetic into a natural extension of the athlete.

Sport and Inclusivity: A Right for All

For Together We Ride, sport is a universal right, and the bicycle represents a tool of freedom. Through the integration of technology and sport, this project proves that barriers can indeed be overcome. Thanks to 3D printing, highly specific and high-performance prosthetics have been developed that not only allow people to return to mountain biking but also ensure excellent performance. Moreover, 3D printing is revolutionising the world of prosthetics beyond sport, offering significant improvements in mobility and sensation. Some advanced prosthetics respond to muscle impulses, replicating natural limb movements and allowing for precise control—crucial for athletes competing at high levels.

Innovation and Sustainability

Another key benefit of 3D printing is the potential to use recycled and eco-friendly materials, contributing to waste reduction and promoting a circular economy. This form of production is not only more sustainable, but it also significantly reduces costs, making prosthetics more accessible to anyone who needs them.

The Future of Sports Prosthetics

Together We Ride demonstrates that with passion, technology, and collaboration, it’s possible to create innovative solutions that transform lives. Their dedication and bespoke approach serve as a shining example of how technological innovation can break down barriers, making sport accessible and competitive for everyone. Furthermore, collaboration between different sectors, such as medicine and technology, is crucial in driving innovation forward in this field.

Together We Ride I Instagram I Facebook

Thanks to projects like this, the 12th annual Maker Faire Rome: The European Edition (coming up October 25–27 and organized by The Rome Chamber of Commerce) — continues to be a beacon of innovation and inclusion, showing that the future of sport is in the hands of technology — and those who, like Together We Ride, firmly believe that no challenge is too great to overcome.