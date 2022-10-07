Live: Maker Faire Rome 2022

Welcome to the Maker Faire Rome live blog! I’ll be taking pictures of cool things all weekend during this event, and uploading pictures and videos here on this blog post. Refresh this page frequently and I’ll put new stuff at the top! I you haven’t be following along, you’ll want to scroll down to the bottom to read from the beginning.

As it turns out, it was a presentation on fusion technology. Sadly I wasn’t quick enough to translate most of it. I found the structure quite interesting though.

This big red donut in the middle of one of the industrial structures had a crowd all day, so I got curious and went in

they were pulling apart the demo print and re-printing it over and over, so of course I had to hang out and get that sweet first layer on video!

WASP 3D printers always bring something interesting to the 3D printing world. This time they brought the ”small” version of their crane 3D printer.

As usual, the One Love Machine Band pulls a serious crowd. People just love watching those robots jam.

These robots were various prototypes in a study on using humans collaborating with robots to produce better grapes.

Arduino has a big presence here of course. Not only is Massimo Banzi wandering around, but their booth is pretty sizeable as well. They have it divided into 3 main parts to signify the various common customer base.

3D Italy was showing off some really impressive 3D printing. Usually when you’re talking about resin based 3D printing, the items are fairly small, but they had an entire backpack done!

Soft robotics are designed in a way to be able to interact with humans, without hurting them. This can be robots that are literally soft, and ones that have sensors in place that keep them from overpowering a person, if they should happen to bump into them(above).

Students from the University of Piza were displaying their robotics research. Lots of interesting work being done there on using robotics to go out and measure how plant life is doing in difficult areas.

Since this is an industrial area that is being refurbished, booths are spread around in various interesting places. They managed to fit an entire multi-booth tent inside this massive structure. I believe this was a water silo at some point.

the chess set and the furniture and lamp above came from www.Urbanre-tree.it , and you should be able to find more information there. These were university student projects to find good uses for waste packing materials. Even the plywood you see is from the crates that held art supplies.

A huge chess set constructed of waste cardboard was getting heavy use at the event (above)

This interesting machine (info below, picture above) was an automated donut maker! In typical Maker Faire fashion, his electronics had gone haywire mid-way through the first day, but the demo was still fun. He didn’t want to have hot oil in his booth, so it wasn’t making donuts but I loved the concept!

explaining the proper ways to dispose of cooking oil a list of the main components of the project

Friday is mostly a day for the local schools to come visit. Many students will attend as part of a school group, which I think is really great. I wish we had educational trips like this when I was in school!

I took a few crowd shots just so you could get the feel for it. Students from elementary school through high school are filling the booths and exploring. Some of these students will surely be showing their own projects in booths here before too long!

I snapped some pictures early on School Day, where the schools bring students here as a field trip. It is less crowded, which makes it easier for the students to interact with the makers, and gives the makers a good opportunity to practice their explanations!

This year’s Maker Faire Rome is being held in a new location. This old derelict industrial area has been under a process of rejuvenation and, in it’s current state, seems to be a perfect fit for Maker Faire. To put it bluntly, the mixing of nicely refurbished buildings and structural updates with the industrial relics of the past provides a contrast that is inspiring as well as rooted in history.

I have to say this may be my new favorite location for such an iconic event.