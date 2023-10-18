Maker Faire Bay Area Week 2: Bigger And Better

We have just wrapped up the first weekend of Bay Area Maker Faire and it was so great. There are just too many fantastic stories and experiences for me to unfold here but here are a few pictures to give you a feel.

These were taken by our fantastic photographer, Mark Madeo. You should also check out our liveblog from last weekend, where you can watch Adam Savages full “Sunday Sermon”.

One great thing about doing two weekends is that we can encorporate feedback from our attendees and makers, to improve the second weekend! We’ll be adding more signs, more shuttles, more food, and more fun, so get your tickets now.

Just to give a bit of a feel for what’s coming, here are a few items I’m excited about

Combat Robots

The Bay Area Robotic Combat League will be bashing and banging those bots for your enjoyment. You’d be surprised at how excited the crowd gets while cheering for these lil’ bots!

Project Empire

Inspired by concept art, insects, and space age media, Project Empire is an art-car that you simply can not miss.

The Obtanium Cup Pagent Parade on Sunday

You won’t want to miss this Sunday’s parade ! Obtanium Works has a whole slew of art cars and even more are on their way for a fun parade down the promenade. The best part of this parade? You’re encouraged to join as it goes by!

The Dark Room

The dark room is being completely refreshed this week. This coming weekend there should be a whole slew of LED art to ogle, including the magnificent Sepia Lux (pictured above). You won’t want to miss this!

So Much More

Remember, these are just a taste of what is going on. Not only are there multiple buildings full of art, science, craft, and fun, there’s a whole schedule of talks and performances to enjoy as well. Get your tickets because they’re selling fast, and we’ll see you there this weekend!