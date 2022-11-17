See Fire and Magic at Maker Faire Rochester 2022

Right off the Genesee River, in the heart of Downtown Rochester, Maker Faire Rochester will be holding its 9th event this Saturday! Returning this year is the 3rd Student S.T.E.A.M. Fest, a sneak preview event, that Maker Faire Rochester and NYSCATE hold for over 1500 3rd-8th grade students from across Western and Central New York.

Featured Makers:

Take a spin in RIT’s Engineering House’s human hamster wheel! Engineering House is an academic and engineering-focused special interest house for 1st and 2nd years at RIT. Together they’ve built many group projects like giant 3D printers, Power Racing Series go-karts, human hamster wheels, and more.

Engineering House Rochester Hamster Wheel

Mario the Maker Magician will be making is returning with his magnificent homemade menagerie of original, robotic routines and props constructed of cardboard, found objects and 3D printed elements, in a show that is truly magic through the lens of the Maker Movement! Catch Mario’s performance at 11 AM at the faire!

Be sure to check out his latest books with Make: as well!

Mario The Maker Magician

Fiendweavers is the artistic team of Chenille Macabre and Misere Love’s Co.! Chenille Macabre creates handmade pipe cleaner figures, dragons and monsters.

Jen Weinheimer, a special effects makeup artist, will be demonstrating creature creation using a variety of painting, airbrushing, and prosthetic application techniques.

Jen Weinheimer Special Effects Makeup

Who needs to worry about snow when you have The Royal Trumpets? The Royal Trumpets are a series of kinetic propane flame effects that are computer controlled and wirelessly triggered. The pieces were hand-crafted by the designer Adam Foster in his studio in Rochester.