See Fire and Magic at Maker Faire Rochester 2022

The Royal Trumpets

By Daniel Schneiderman

Daniel Schneiderman

Dan is the Community Manager at Make: Community. He is also a space enthusiast, event organizer, and co-chair of Maker Faire Rochester. Dan can often be found developing hands-on activities for maker events through Rochester and New York State.

Right off the Genesee River, in the heart of Downtown Rochester, Maker Faire Rochester will be holding its 9th event this Saturday! Returning this year is the 3rd Student S.T.E.A.M. Fest, a sneak preview event, that Maker Faire Rochester and NYSCATE hold for over 1500 3rd-8th grade students from across Western and Central New York.

Maker Fiare Rochester 2022

Featured Makers:

Rochester Institute of Technology’s Engineering House

Take a spin in RIT’s Engineering House’s human hamster wheel! Engineering House is an academic and engineering-focused special interest house for 1st and 2nd years at RIT. Together they’ve built many group projects like giant 3D printers, Power Racing Series go-karts, human hamster wheels, and more.

Mario the Maker Magician

Mario the Maker Magician will be making is returning with his magnificent homemade menagerie of original, robotic routines and props constructed of cardboard, found objects and 3D printed elements, in a show that is truly magic through the lens of the Maker Movement! Catch Mario’s performance at 11 AM at the faire!

Be sure to check out his latest books with Make: as well!

Fiendweavers

Fiendweavers is the artistic team of Chenille Macabre and Misere Love’s Co.! Chenille Macabre creates handmade pipe cleaner figures, dragons and monsters.

YouTube player

Monster Makeup Demo

Jen Weinheimer, a special effects makeup artist, will be demonstrating creature creation using a variety of painting, airbrushing, and prosthetic application techniques.

Keep Warm With The Royal Trumpets

Who needs to worry about snow when you have The Royal Trumpets? The Royal Trumpets are a series of kinetic propane flame effects that are computer controlled and wirelessly triggered. The pieces were hand-crafted by the designer Adam Foster in his studio in Rochester.

