The Chompsaw – A Powerful Tool for Kids’ Creation

Kausi and Max, Chompshop’s young co-founders, revealed how the Chompsaw was created. Their product addresses a key need in children’s creativity. Despite many DIY kids’ projects, safe power tools are still missing. The Chompsaw is a safe yet effective tool that lets kids fully build and enjoy their DIY projects.

Chompshop’s vision, the company that has created the Chompsaw, is to help children get hands-on with STEM skills and learn innovation through play. That is the big picture. But the company is doing even more. It’s removing a child’s main obstacle to DIY by creating the first kid-safe power tool that can cut cardboard. Cardboard is widely used in DIY projects, so this tool was created for that reason. The Chompsaw is a product that provides kids with a safe way to build it all.

With their first-ever child-focused product, Chompshop, is saying that they care about children’s design process as much as they care about their play. They are also saying that they care about their growth as future makers. By giving children the opportunity to “chomp” their way through cardboard and bring their ideas to reality in a safe environment. The Chompsaw is one of the many reasons to believe that the future is bright and brimming with kids creators, builders, and makers.

Watch the full video here.