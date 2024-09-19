This Robot Is Controlled by Hand Gestures Over the Internet

Coming this year to Maker Faire Rome (October 25–27), Sofia, Bulgaria-based Vladimir Glukhov is an engineer-designer turned Senior Software Developer who’s passionate about robotics and DIY projects. With over seven years mastering 3D projection programs, Vladimir has channelled his creativity into his latest project — a quadruped robot controlled through the internet, and you can steer it with nothing more than your hand gestures!

Built entirely at home using a 3D printer, the robot is equipped with cutting-edge features like an ultrasonic sensor, gyroscope, and even a robotic arm. Thanks to a custom-built web app, users can operate it remotely, making it an innovative addition to the growing trend of gesture-controlled devices.

Vladimir’s journey from engineer to software developer shows that you don’t need a formal background in robotics to bring your tech ideas to life.

His advice for aspiring makers? “Start with what you want your robot to achieve, then figure out the mechanics and electronics.” If you’re more software-oriented, you can even find pre-made parts for the physical build.

Vladimir Glukhov: Instagram | LinkedIn

Selected for the the 12th annual Maker Faire Rome: The European Edition (coming up October 25–27 and organized by The Rome Chamber of Commerce), Vladimir’s creation is inspiring a global audience of over 70K Instagram followers and proving that with enough passion and persistence, anyone can innovate from the comfort of their home.