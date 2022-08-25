Maker Spotlight: Ali Sureyya Torun

Name

Ali Sureyya Torun

Where are you located?

Los Angeles, CA

What is your day job?

VFX Artist

Polystruder.com

What kinds of stuff do you make?

Filament Maker Lines for 3D Printers

How did you get started making stuff?

It started as a hobby to fix some stuff around the house and it evolved from there.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

Polystruder, a filament maker that works!

What is next on your project list?

Adding additional machines to the setup like spooler, cooler and a shredder to recycle the discarded 3d prints.

What is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

I really wanted to work with a CNC machine to manufacture custom parts.

Any advice for people reading this?

Just keep pushing hard and eventually it will worth the wait.

Ali Sureyya Torun will be at Maker Faire Orange County in September! Be sure to get your tickets today so you don’t miss out.