Maker Spotlight: Donald Edward Moore

Name

Donald Edward Moore

Where are you located?

Long Beach, Ca W

hat is your day job?

retired

Do you attend a makerspace/fablab/hackerspace?

No, I would if I found one locally.

What kinds of stuff do you make?

bicycles

How did you get started making stuff?

I am self-taught.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

a greenhouse and recumbent bicycles

What is next on your project list?

Continue with my full body exercise rowing recumbent bicycle

Some Guys Will Try to Ride Anything, San Sebaston, Spain

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

A more advanced enclosed human powered vehicle

Any advice for people reading this?

Dream it then do it.