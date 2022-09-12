Maker Spotlight: Donald Edward Moore

- Like
Name
Donald Edward Moore
Where are you located?
Long Beach, Ca W
hat is your day job?
retired
Do you attend a makerspace/fablab/hackerspace?
No, I would if I found one locally.
What kinds of stuff do you make?
bicycles
How did you get started making stuff?
I am self-taught.
What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?
a greenhouse and recumbent bicycles
What is next on your project list?
Continue with my full body exercise rowing recumbent bicycle
what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?
A more advanced enclosed human powered vehicle
Any advice for people reading this?
Dream it then do it.