Maker Spotlight: Donovan Ewing of Once Upon A Workbench

Name

Donovan Ewing

Where are you located?

Broken Arrow, OK

What is your day job?

YouTuber/Video Editor, Content producer for Sketchup

Do you attend a makerspace/fablab/hackerspace?

Yes

Youtube | Instagram | Etsy

What kinds of stuff do you make?

Geek-dad-diy projects, functional builds for either me or my kids that have a geeky spin to them

How did you get started making stuff?

I am an artist and I’ve always wanted to make things with and for my kids. I used to have a blog where I documented projects I made for my kids, such as sewing superhero capes or redesigning a toy chest to look like it’s from the movie Frozen. In 2017 I decided to combine my love of making things for my kids with storytelling, filmmaking, video games, movies, and all things geeky, and start a YouTube channel.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

The projects I end up being most proud of are the ones that get used far past their time in the videos we make.

Link’s Playhouse, the Mjolnir mallet, the treasure chest for lost teeth, the Spiderman headphone stand, the Legend of Zelda shop aprons, have all been used almost daily. I love it when projects get used, and not just sitting on a shelf looking good.

What is next on your project list?

I have just finished up a Legend of Zelda inspired house for squirrels. I’ve started working on a hand carved tool cabinet inspired by God of War, a hobbit door for the area under my stairs, and am working on a Minecraft inspired TV stand for my booth at Maker Faire

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

coding and electronics is my big weakness when it comes to making, and I have been putting off a lot of projects that are on my list that require me to get better at each. I have lots of ideas that require either or both that just haven’t come to fruition yet.

Any advice for people reading this?

It’s ok to not know what you’re doing. I rarely know what I’m doing with every project I start, but making things anyone is half the fun – and frustration – and is part of the process and purpose of being a maker. We make to learn things that help us make better things.

Are you going to show off at a maker faire in the near future? If so, which one?

Yes! At Tulsa Maker Faire. I have also spoken at Bay Area Maker Faire and attended several others over the years.