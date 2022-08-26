Maker Spotlight: Kitty Felde

Name

Kitty Felde

Where are you located?

Los Angeles

What is your day job?

Podcaster

www.Bookclubforkids.org

What kinds of stuff do you make?

Podcasts for kids

How did you get started making stuff?

I was a public radio reporter for three decades. After talking to politicians and policymakers, I wanted to talk to kids about books. So I started a podcast.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

Our episode “The Crossover”

What is next on your project list?

Talking kids at the Orange County Maker Faire about their favorite books!

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

I’m also a sewest. I would like to work with a cover stitch machine!

Any advice for people reading this?

You know a young reader, contact us. We’d love to put your kids on the show!

Book Club For Kids will be at Maker Faire Orange County in September! Be sure to get your tickets today so you don’t miss out.