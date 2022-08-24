Maker Spotlight: Marcelo Lewin of Makers and Nerds

Name

Marcelo Lewin

Where are you located?

Southern California

What is your day job?

Founder of MakersandNerds.com

Website | Twitter | Instagram | Youtube | Podcast

What kinds of stuff do you make?

Custom collectibles based on older movies

How did you get started making stuff?

I started making them as gifts for my family.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

I made a couple of things I really enjoyed. First, I made a Spaceballs quote machine which was 3D printed and it uses the adafruit sound board. It’s a 3D printed Dark Helmet and when you press a button, you get random quotes. Next, I built something similar, but based on the movie Stripes, with Ox, John Winger and Russel (using Funko Pops!). Each had a button and each would say a random quote from the movie. For this one, I didn’t 3D print it, but instead used wood and painted it army colors.

What is next on your project list?

Hal 9000 game with a Pico W board.

What is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

Laser cutter

Any advice for people reading this?

Enjoy what you do. Do it for yourself, not for money. Money will come later.

Makers and Nerds will be at Maker Faire Orange County in September! Be sure to get your tickets today so you don’t miss out.