Maker Spotlight: Michael Walsh

Recently it was brought to our attention that he will be honored with a solo exhibition at the Mirus Gallery in San Francisco. In his latest solo exhibition, “Exploration,” Michael Walsh will debut a dynamic collection of 3D-printed sculptures crafted using VR and CAD modeling software, embodying his artistic journey and evolution and showcasing an innovative aptitude for integrating advanced technologies into his creative process.

This exhibition will open on Friday and run for three months and is opening on June 7, 2024. To learn more about the exhibition please read the press release here