Maker Spotlight: Michael Walsh

Maker Spotlight: Michael Walsh
Michael Walsh was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is currently based in Oakland, California.  The artist’s utilization of metal fabrication/casting, CAD, Virtual Reality modeling, and  3D printing create a unique approach to sculpture making.  Michael has participated in both Pittsburgh Mini Maker Faire and Maker Faire Bay Area.  In 2015, at the Pittsburgh Mini Maker Faire, he and a crew did a live metal casting demonstration, and at Maker Faire Bay Area 2016, his Cosmic Carousel sculpture was a central focus of the event.

Casting mold for Maker Faire Pittsburg 2015. Photo Credit: Michael Walsh
Crew reunion at Maker Faire and Teleporting in too. Photo Credit: Kevin Carter

Recently it was brought to our attention that he will be honored with a solo exhibition at the Mirus Gallery in San Francisco.  In his latest solo exhibition, “Exploration,” Michael Walsh will debut a dynamic collection of 3D-printed sculptures crafted using VR and CAD modeling software, embodying his artistic journey and evolution and showcasing an innovative aptitude for integrating advanced technologies into his creative process. 

This exhibition will open on Friday and run for three months and is opening on June 7, 2024.  To learn more about the exhibition please read the press release here and make sure to follow Michael and his work on Instagram

Sanding a sculpture
Studio process
Live pour
DigiGlyph Enigma 2024
DigiGlyph 2024
DigiGlyph Vortex Gold 2024
UNTITLED 2015
COSMIC CAROUSEL
CONTOUR
INTERSTELLAR CONSTRUCTION #8
TRIPOD 2
ORANGE S CURVE
