Maker Spotlight: Richard Cleveland

Name

Richard Cleveland

Where are you located?

Calgary, Alberta Canada

What is your day job?

Product Specialist/Content Creator

Youtube | Website

What kinds of stuff do you make?

If it can be 3d printed then I print it.

How did you get started making stuff?

I have been into making before it was a thing! I started with woodworking in school.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

Currenty I am working on a camera jib.

What is next on your project list?

A Voron 3d printer

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

Welding steel

Any advice for people reading this?

Never believe that you can’t accomplish what you put your mind too!.

Are you going to show off at a maker faire in the near future? If so, which one?

I will be at the Calgary Maker Faire May 13th and 14th