Makers Get Busy In Brussels This Weekend!

For this second edition, the MakerFaire.Brussels wants to impress young and old alike. An explosion of creativity and technology that will take the form of demonstrations and workshops around 3D printing, screen printing, laser cutting, robotics, drone driving, etc. For the occasion, MakerFaire.Brussels takes place in the old quarters of Delhaize. Behind this event, are the network of Fablabs in Brussels with the support from citydev.brussels and the Brussels Region. “The Maker Faire has the ambition to show all that it is possible to do by oneself using the open source technologies”, emphasizes Maïté Dupont, fabmanager of cityfab 1.

Friday 10 March, MakerFaire.Brussels opens its doors, free of charge, to classes and their teachers. The idea is simple: to inspire pupils and students to do with their own hands, to dare to appropriate technologies and to create in letting their creativity express itself. On the program, exchanges with the Makers, demonstrations and creative workshops. In the DIY spirit that characterizes it, MakerFaire.Brussels offers participants the opportunity to try their hand at digital manufacturing, while benefiting from professional advice, through around twenty free workshops and from different production experiences. Visitors wishing to learn more about the culture of “doing” can continue the experiment in one of the 10 Fablabs present in Brussels region. These Fablabs are workshops where everyone, whatever their level of knowledge, has access to knowledge and digital tools to make, create, upcycle, invent, … objects by itself. Check out some of the makers + workshops that will be on hand through the weekend.