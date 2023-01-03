Making A Functional Lego Computer Is Even More Complex Than You Think

Playing with Lego is a time honored tradition of both young and and old. This build however takes things a few steps beyond simply plugging in the correct shapes to make your structure.

Ancient James has designed and built a functional version of the little computer brick. It turns out that making one of these is probably a bit more involved than you might be thinking.

This video begins after a ton of hard work in design and prototyping is already finished. This is simply the multi-step process of assembling the tiny working computer brick.

What I love about this is the multitude of custom jigs that they use to hold the parts in specific ways. Each jig tells a story of frustration, trial, and resolution.