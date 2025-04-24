Making Electronic Music With Kirk Pearson

In this episode of Make:cast, host Dale Dougherty speaks with Kirk Pearson, author of ‘Electronic Music from Scratch,’ and Kevin Toyama, the book’s editor. Kirk is a musical experimenter and he encourages others to do the same. Kirk shares his journey from a traditional music background to creating electronic music and building custom instruments. He discusses his workshops, where participants learn to build synthesizers and other electronic instruments. Specific topics include circuit bending, synthesizer design, and the use of capacitors and potentiometers in creating electronic sounds. The conversation also touches on the challenges of translating workshop experiences into a book and the collaborative process with the book’s illustrator, Maisie Byerly. Kirk also mentions his other projects, including a new album and a show called ‘Radio Pacific.’ The episode highlights the intersection of creativity, music, and DIY electronics.

To buy Kirk’s book, visit Maker Shed.

Dogbotic is a collective interested in unconventional sounds and their potential creative applications. We work as a commercial audio studio—producing music, sound, and audio tech for all sorts of clients—and as a research and education outfit—teaching workshops on a variety of niche artistic topics

Also, check out the Boxytone Synth Kit on Maker Shed.