Making + Science Take Center Stage In Los Angeles This Weekend

City of STEM + Los Angeles Maker Faire, the largest celebration of science, innovation and creativity and LA County’s Official Science Festival returns Saturday, April 12. The free and family-friendly event will feature special guests, groups and surprises that will transform Exposition Park’s South Lawn on Saturday, April 12th – into a full-day of fun, excitement and discovery for everyone. Check out their 2024 event to get a sense of what’s coming up.

THE OFFICIAL SCIENCE FESTIVAL OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY

This is the second year of the county-wide collaboration between Maker Faire Los Angeles (formerly DTLA Mini Maker Faire), organized by the Los Angeles Public Library, and City of STEM, an organization whose mission is to inspire learners of all ages and backgrounds to create, experiment, explore, and have fun through events that celebrate science, technology, engineering, and math throughout Greater Los Angeles. It is their first year at their new location at Exposition Park, a dynamic neighborhood on the edge of downtown that is home to the California Science Center, the California African and American Museum, the Museum of Natural History, the LA Memorial Coliseum, home to the USC Titans football team.

This year’s lineup includes exciting activations from Hot Wheels by Mattel, Angel City Football

Club, a career lounge powered by Microsoft and a performance presented by the puppeteers and paleontologists from the Natural History Museum of LA County. Educators and scientists will host engaging panels, while interactive workshops will support teachers and inspire students – especially young women – to pursue careers in science. Check out the lineup and get down to Expo Park for a fantastic day of making, science, performance, food, and things that you can’t yet imagine–but someone else has!

Jorge Cham

City of STEM + Los Angeles Maker Faire is excited to welcome scientist and bestselling author, Jorge Cham to the main stage this year. As an extra treat, 100 lucky students will receive a free copy of his book, Oliver’s Great Big Universe. The event will also feature TV host and science educator, Jason Latimer and an ‘Impossible Science’ show that will inspire kids by uniting science and magic. He is the creator of PhD comics – a.k.a Piled Higher and Deeper – has a new book out, Out of Your Mind (see some outtakes below), that details Learn more about his work here: https://jorgecham.com/

More Inspiring Makers

Open Source Rover – A timely initiative as federal funding for space exploration faces cuts. This group of space rover enthusiasts collaborates to design and build rovers by sharing open-source resources and ideas.

No Caption

No Caption



Rumicar – Visiting from Japan, engages attendees at the Maker Faire with a hands-on demonstration of self-driving toy cars, highlighting accessible and educational technology.

Tetra Bio Dist. – Highly relevant given recent wildfires in LA. This group of Makers built respirators from scratch to address urgent environmental challenges. Tetra Bio Distributed is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating open-source solutions to cost-prohibitive medical technology. In March 2020, a group of engineers, designers, project managers and medical professionals gathered on Helpful Engineering to develop a ventilator splitter in response to the shortage caused by COVID-19. That ventilator splitter became the first product developed by its namesake organization, Tetra Bio Distributed. At Tetra Bio Distributed, we are committed to collaborative, open source development. We make all of our work and resources publicly available. Our team of engineers and medical professionals work together to meet the rigor of FDA medical device standards, while remaining committed to our open-source values.

Steve’s Machine Empire – Invites kids to interact with whimsical machines like cranes and robots, sparking creativity and inspiring the next generation of makers.

Octo-Capital – A great example of hands-on engineering and creative making, featuring Raspberry Pi-powered movement and a 360-degree video surveillance system, blending robotics with a whimsical design.

Humanoid Fighting Robot – Demonstrating robotics and AI through engaging competitions. This booth will showcase small-sized 3D printed humanoid robots made to fight each other in a classic Rock ’em Sock ’em fashion.

Smart Search Drawer – A practical Maker innovation that enhances everyday efficiency. The Smart Search Drawer is system that locates items via a web interface. Users search for an item; the system identifies its drawer and triggers a servo motor to open it, enabling effortless retrieval. Ideal for individuals with memory impairment.

The R2-D2 Builders Club – This group showcases the incredible intersection of robotics, engineering, and pop culture, demonstrating how STEM skills can bring iconic creations to life. See replica droids from the Star Wars TV show and movies. Talk with the Builders and learn some of what’s involved with building your own astromech or similar droid.

Star3D Prints – The Maker transforms his passion for science fiction and fantasy into real-life creations through 3D printing, inspiring attendees to see how fictional concepts can be actualized through technology and creativity.

Robotic Dog Research Project – showcases a CSULA initiative developing a robotic guide dog to assist disabled individuals, featuring interactive demonstrations and insights into its impactful technology and future potential.

Kelvin Gonzalez Amador – Showcases his passion for humanoid robotics with two life-sized, 3D-printed robotic arms that demonstrate sign language and programmed movements, reflecting his dream of robots integrating seamlessly into daily life.

K-16 Space, S.T.E.A.M., and Food Science Education – Explores sustainable food systems through dehydration, fermentation, and freeze-drying methods, teaching the importance of these techniques for both earthly and space environments. Daphne Bradford is the founder and president of Queen James Entertainment (QJE), an education consulting firm, and Mother of Many (M.O.M.), a K-16 education nonprofit. QJE is the parent company of Daphne’s Space Food Cafe. Ms. Bradford has earned national recognition as an Apple Distinguished Educator, Microsoft Innovative Educator, Google CS-First education partner, and American Film Institute Screen Educator. Since 2006, Daphne has been delivering innovative S.T.E.A.M. education, technology training and certification opportunities to K-16 teachers and students focus on preparing youth for college, entrepreneurship, and the 21st Century workforce.

Firewatch by Machinuity – An innovative project developed by high school students that utilizes AI to transform drones into early-warning systems for detecting wildfires, enhancing environmental protection and safety.

Piece by Piece – Channels creativity into making beautiful mosaic artworks, blending traditional maker skills with artistic expression, therapeutic benefits, and financial empowerment. Their workshops transform individual materials into collective pieces that reflect personal growth and community bonding.

Liz McFarland and CRASH Space – As excitement builds for the upcoming Los Angeles Maker Faire, one participant in particular is gearing up to inspire and captivate attendees: Liz McFarland. With a rich background in cosplaying and technical writing, Liz brings a unique blend of storytelling and craftsmanship to the event. Her affiliation with CRASH Space—a vibrant collective of hackers, programmers, builders, makers, and artists—highlights a shared commitment to advancing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) through community engagement, workshops, and public events. This synergy fosters a nurturing environment for creative minds to explore and expand their potential.

No Caption No Caption

Liz’s maker journey is characterized by a curiosity and enthusiasm for learning and experimenting with various tools and techniques. From her initial forays into sewing with her mother to her sophisticated, electronically actuated cosplay wings, her path exemplifies the maker ethos. “Being a Maker means that I value creating for creating’s sake,” Liz explains, a sentiment that resonates deeply within the CRASH Space community. At the Los Angeles Maker Faire + City of STEM, Liz and her fellow CRASH Space members are not just showcasing individual projects; they’re inviting attendees into a world where innovation, collaboration, and creativity converge.

Getting There + Follow The Faire

The teams at Maker Faire Los Angeles and City of STEM have created an Interactive Event Map to help you all the content you are interested in HERE. The LA Maker Faire + City of STEM Festival is a FREE, non-ticketed event. All are welcome.

Prize Drawing: While a ticket is not needed to attend the LA Maker Faire + City of STEM, if you would like to be entered into a drawing for a special prize, we encourage you to register on Eventbrite. The link will be released two weeks before the event. A winner will be announced during the opening program at the Main Stage between 10 – 11a.m. the morning of the event. Attendees must be present at the time of the announcement in order to win. Your Eventbrite registration (link will be provided two weeks before the event) also helps us get an estimated attendee count and will allow us to email any pertinent event information in advance.

Location: The LA Maker Faire + City of STEM takes place at Exposition Park – South Lawn: 900 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90037 The event is outdoors and will happen rain or shine. Shade is limited at the park, so please remember sunscreen, hat, and water if it’s a sunny day. Please remember an umbrella or rain gear if it’s a rainy day. Most programs and exhibitors will be on the grass lawn. LEARN MORE ABOUT GETTING THERE.

WEBSITE I NEWSLETTER