Miami Maker Faire Rocked and Roared to Life

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Maker Faire Miami Education Day 2026
Gillian Mutti

By Gillian Mutti

Gillian Mutti

About Gillian Mutti serves as the Director of Marketing for Make: and also holds the role of Co-Producer for Maker Faire.

View more articles by Gillian Mutti

Education Day 2026 brought together hundreds of young innovators, brilliant makers, and passionate educators for an unforgettable day of hands-on discovery.

700+

Students

100+

Chaperones

28

Schools

40+

Activities

The Darwin E. Fuchs Pavilion at the Miami-Dade Expo Center came alive on April 24th in a way I am not sure it has before. That being said, I have not been there before either. More than 700 students from across Miami-Dade County poured through the doors of Miami Maker Faire Education Day 2026, lanyard, tote, and tee in hand and curiosity on full blast. Organized and produced to perfection by the Maker Faire Miami team into color-coded groups spanning Kindergarten through 12th grade, the day was a masterclass in what happens when young minds meet makers who love to share what they do.

With over 100 chaperones the pavilion buzzed from the moment the Welcome Presentation wrapped. From that point on, it was rotations, walking time, and a whole lot of “wait, can I do it?”

This wasn’t just a field trip. It was a warm invitation to get hands-on and messy.

A Day Designed for Discovery

Every group followed a carefully orchestrated rotation schedule, visiting four activity stations across the morning before gathering at the Stage Area for lunch and group photos. The afternoon opened up into the students favorite, “Free Exploration”, where groups could wander, revisit favorites, and stumble onto something they hadn’t seen yet.

The color-coded system worked beautifully. Each group moved with purpose across the pavilion floor, guided by teachers and chaperones who themselves couldn’t help but get drawn into the demos. Can you tell I like the organized details of events yet?

Bus boarding came far too soon for most. Tears may have been an occurrence as it was time to go and not build a solar car, chase R2D2, or surprise attack someone with a paper plane (Thanks to John Collins’ guidance).

This is Just the Beginning

Miami Maker Faire Education Day 2026 didn’t just show students what makers do. It showed them what they themselves are capable of. And with 700+ young minds now carrying that knowledge back into classrooms across the city, the ripple effect is only just beginning. And who knows what is to come this weekend. But I know I left today knowing I needed to know more about some makers new to me and thankful to reconnect with ones from years and decades prior.

A Picture Says a Thousand Words

I will stop typing and let the work of photographer Jacob Rojas of Akila Projects show you a little snapshot of what is to come.

Excited to be dismissed from morning assembly
John Collins’ is back!
Vacu-forming was a crowd pleaser today
Big Bill Woodworking getting to work
Top building activity put on by the Woodturning group
Block printing
Mateo TechLab MateoTechLab saved up money to buy his first 3d printer and now shares his journey
Setting the stage
Paper plane pandemonium
AWS’ Drivers Ed
501 Legion fives
501 Legion fist bumps
Meeting R2D2
Moonlighter FabLab design thinking showcase
Sitting down for some performances and luch.
We said it roared and rocked and we meant it
Giant Skee Ball
Medieval fighters in training
Solar Roller Activity
Princess and Powertools
Moonlighter FabLab design thinking showcase

Looking Forward to Tomorrow

There is no secret here that I am always on the lookout for makers for Maker Faire Bay Area and Make: magazine, I have some homework to complete and learn more about these makers.

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Gillian Mutti

By Gillian Mutti

Gillian Mutti

About Gillian Mutti serves as the Director of Marketing for Make: and also holds the role of Co-Producer for Maker Faire.

View more articles by Gillian Mutti
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