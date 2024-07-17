MKULTRA: Making On The Down-Low

Where are you located?

San Francisco, CA

What is your day job?

Adam Savage’s Tested.com contributors

Do you use or participate in a makerspace/fablab/hackerspace?

Adam Savage’s Cave

What kinds of stuff do you make?

MKULTRA is a design and fabrication house that specializes in creating high-quality animatronic props for the film and entertainment industry. We gravitate towards retro and handmade aesthetic with bold colors and fun electronic features. Anything creature related or psychedelic is our specialty.

How did you get started making stuff?

Mel is a multidisciplinary artist who is fascinated with robotics and animatronics. Kayte is a miniature model maker, fabricator, and paintress with a background in visual effects. When we met in 2017 in Adam Savage’s shop – we instantly bonded over shared love of all things weird, creatures, art films, and animatronics.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

We worked on a short film making the animatronic main character of a taco drive thru robot. It had a telescoping stand, and rotating base, the body cavity opened (for delivering food), a remote controlled head that could pan and tilt with a telescoping eye mechanism, multiple lighting features, and a robotic arm.