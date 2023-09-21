Review: Monokei Standard Keyboard

FEATURES

Pairing it up to both my Windows and macOS devices was simple and easy, and the Standard allows up to 4 devices, so switching back and forth shouldn’t be a problem. For those who prefer the wired experience, it comes with a 6 ft USB-C to C cord, not USB-C to A, so plan accordingly. There are no dongles or receivers since Bluetooth is the only wireless option. It should also be noted that the Standard doesn’t have a USB passthrough which can be useful for things like swapping out external hard drives and other USB devices with ease. My biggest complaint about this keyboard is that for $139, I expected some customization software, but since the Standard doesn’t come with any, users can expect no macros, no programmable keys, and no lighting effects. This may seem like a feature only for gamers but custom macros can be a useful productivity tool, especially when having to do repeatable tasks at high volume. Monokei’s 30-day battery life seems adequate, but not having any way to check the battery life without a gauge may make charging it more frequent.