Open Source Hardware Certifications: December and January

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists over 2600 individual certifications! In December and January we added 39 new certifications, from to to smart, and everything in between! Here are six new certifications from around the world that we think you should check out today.

Winding Machine UID DE000142

Photo via Simon Schlichtermann

This winding machine can be used to produce fiber reinforced tubes. The dimensions of the tubes can be customised for use in sports and camping equipment, solving the issues of losing the one camping pole. The machine uses the tape laying or tape winding process, where unidirectional reinforced plastic tapes are wound around the core and bonded to the lower layers using a heat source.

Memento Python Programmable Camera UID US002589

Photo via Adafruit

Adafruit’s new camera board gives you lots of options for exploring camera experiments! It’s a development board with everything you need to create programmable camera and vision projects: with a camera module, TFT preview screen, buttons, SD card slot and driven by a powerful ESP32-S3 with 2 MB of PSRAM for buffering 5 MegaPixel camera images.

Schistoscop UID NL000016

Schistosomiasis is a waterborne parasitic infection that infects 250 million every year, the team at Delft is working to create effective diagnostic tools to help. The Schistoscope is a diagnostics solution with the support of a smart algorithm that detects and quantifies Schistosoma eggs, helping identify them quickly and accurately to begin treatment.

Ham Radio Tuning Aid UID CA000044

Photo via Jeff Tranter

This tuning aid is designed to assist in tuning up CW and SSB amateur radio transmitters and limiting the risk of damage by transmitting at a low duty cycle. This design includes both SSB and CW tuning aid circuits in a single unit. The design is also flexible and can be assembled in different ways depending on what features are needed.

AYAB Electronic Knitting Machine Controller UID US002598

Photo via AYAB

Knitting machines are back and this electronic knitting machine controller replaces the legacy hardware in many compatible knitting machines, allowing for PC control via desktop app. The modifications are fully reversible and give a new life to many old machines which have failed electronics.

Robot Study Companion UID EE000003

Photo via Farnaz Baksh

The Robot Study Companion is a cost-effective social robot for enhanced learning. This customisable, modular prototype, built with off-the-shelf parts, focuses on boosting student engagement and success as an accessible solution. Who doesn’t want a little robot helping them stay focused?

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on mastodon https://botsin.space/@OSHWA_OSHW or submit your project to be certified today at https://application.oshwa.org/