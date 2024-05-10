Open Source Hardware Certifications for April 2024

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the certification database lists over 2,768 individual certifications! In March we added 30 new certifications from boomboxes to a fluorescence measurement to a new STEM teaching tool, and everything in between. Here are three new certifications from around the world that we think you should check out today!

MOJOFESTO DIY Boombox

UID US002628

Photo by makeboomboxes

It’s time for boomboxes to make a dramatic return and what better way than to make your very own! The MOJOFESTO DIY Boombox is the perfect way to fill your space with music while customizing it exactly to your preferences. It’s portable, customizable and has an excellent refined sound thanks to the well-designed enclosure.

RGB Fluo

UID CL000007

Photo by Fernan Federici

The RGB Fluo is a device that teaches the measurement of fluorescence from biological samples. Specifically, it helps users to learn how to properly select the best combination of filters and illumination wavelengths to obtain high signal-to-background images of different fluorophores. No expensive fluorescence microscope needed!

TomatoCube CH552 Development Board

UID MY000001

Photo by TomatoCube

Our very first certification from Malaysia! The TomatoCube Development Board was designed to support short, engaging, and cost-effective STEAM workshops at the Penang International Science Fair. This cost effective board provides ample learning potential and aligns with the local STEM curriculum. The board is Arduino compatible in C language and allows participants to explore various topics in embedded software development with the onboard sensors.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.