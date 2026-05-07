Open Source Hardware Certifications for April 2026

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists 3310 individual certifications! In April we added 18 new certifications, from software defined radio to a nature camera and everything in between. We were happy to have new and recurring names show up!

HackRF Pro

IUD US002820

Photo by Great Scott Gadgets

Great Scott Gadgets has released and certified their HackRF Pro with some hefty updates! This Software Defined Radio peripheral is capable of transmission or reception radio signals from 100kHz to 6GHz, and can be used to test and develop modern and next-gen radio tech. It’s packed full of amazing features and brings a massive amount of power to the HackRF line.

trunkCAM

UID US002819

Photo by Seacell

We promise we didn’t just include this one because of the delightful documentation image, though we do love to see an axolotl. TrunkCAM is a small articulated camera that is ideal for exploring the natural world. Based around a common USB endoscope camera, it utilizes a 3D-printed, cable-driven mechanism that lets you poke around small spaces and see what little guys are hanging out in there!

Kaze

UID LU000002

Image by Las Vejas

Our second ever certification from Luxembourg! Kaze is a compact environmental sensor that uses an ESP32-C6 to measure the temperature and humidity of your room. You can hook it up to run with your home assistant setup and get updates on what’s happening in your space.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.