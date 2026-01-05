Open Source Hardware Certifications for December 2025

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

OpenCPC

IUD US002791

Photo by OpenAeros

Continuing the trend around Healthware projects joining the certification database in various forms, the OpenCPC is a scientific instrument for measuring air quality. This CPC device has been made specifically to reduce costs and complexity to provide more access to ultrafine particle measurements. This allows for real-time detection, including the critical ultrafine region that most optical sensors miss.

PiBrick Pocket-CM5

UID ID000014

Photo by Ahmad Amarullah

Don’t let the keyboard logo fool you, this here is a smartphone-sized handheld PC! The piBrick Pocket-CM5 is powered by Raspberry Pi and provides compact Linux computing for anyone who is looking for a little mobility with their system. It can also be connected to a full desktop setup and utilized as a computer that way. Great for engineers, sysadmins, hackers, or anyone looking to experiment a little bit.

Thelio Mira

UID US002790

Photo by System76

System76 is a frequent certifier and we love to see them come up again and again. Their Thelio Mira is a higher-performance grade of their flagship desktop computer. This setup is equipped with an AMD Ryzen processor, up to 128GB RAM, and can handle basically anything you could possibly want your desktop to do (and more). If you’re looking for an upgrade that’s fully open source, System76 might be the perfect spot for you.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest open source hardware certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.