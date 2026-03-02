Open Source Hardware Certifications for February 2026

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists 3253 individual certifications! In February we added 16 new certifications, from assistive tech to bat sensors and everything in between. We were happy to have new and recurring names show up!

Shrub Hub

IUD CA000073

Photo by Neil Squire Society

From the Neil Squire Society we have another wonderful piece of assistive technology, the Shrub Hub! This low-cost digital switch interface allows users to connect up to three 3.5mm assistive switches to a digital device. It can send keystrokes, mouse clicks and media control commands, allowing for ease of use for those with limited finger or hand dexterity.

EnviroDIY Mayfly Data Logger

UID US002801

Photo by Stroud Water Research Center

The Stroud Water Research Center is working to advance knowledge and stewardship of freshwater systems through research, education and watershed restoration. They have released the EnviroDIY Mayfly Data Logger for long-term, low-power monitoring projects for weather, water quality or other environmental measurements. You can even contribute your data to a watershed monitoring database!

Esperdyne

UID DE000166

Photo by Ravi Umadi

We’re huge batheads over at OSHWA, so seeing the ESPERDYNE come in was exciting! This dual-band ultrasound bat detector and recorder uses an ESP32-S3 for heterodyne monitoring at 192 kHz, with an on-device 5 s ring buffer in PSRAM and a single-tap recording to microSD. It’s compact and simple, and ideal for folks studying in the field.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest open source hardware certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.