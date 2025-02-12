Open Source Hardware Certifications for January 2025

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists over 2955 individual certifications! In January we added 16 new certifications, from keyboards to air monitors and everything in between. We were happy to have new and recurring names show up! Here are three certifications we think you should check out today.

Bad Thing of the Edge Keyboard

UID BR000017

Photo by Rodrigo Feliciano

There’re lots of keyboards out there in many shapes and sizes, but we really appreciate the approach to this mechanical keyboard. Bad Thing of the Edge is designed specifically for Diablo 3 and now works with Diablo 4 too. It could work for most games, but there’s something so wonderful about designing hardware for such a specific purpose. As noted by the creator, Rodrigo Felicano, playing games on a small laptop with a 7-inch screen and teeny tiny keys gets tricky, so this keyboard is the perfect addition to a setup for someone on the go. Also, the keys having all the Diablo-specific art is an extra fun touch!

uCritrAir

UID US002714

Image by Entropic Engineering

Obviously the gamification of life in all ways is fun and I don’t think it will ever lead to any problems, probably. The uCritAir is a perfect example as we continue to see some major lags in developing proper air quality monitoring and in the built environment not matching the needs of humans. This adorable little guy will keep you in the know when it comes to the air, plus it’s a perfect digital companion with some fun minigames included! We love this unique and playful approach to getting people on board clean-air movements!

IvorTRK

UID UK000069

Photo by Ivor Hewitt

For all those long trail runners, deep forest hikers, and edge-of-the-cliff explorers, the IvorTRK is an excellent addition to your kit. This small GPS/GSM module can fit perfectly in your fanny pack (or bumbag for those of you from the UK) allowing you to track all your outdoor excursions with ease. Whether you want to know your body temperature, your blood sugar, or where you actually physically are when you’re out in the woods, this guy has got you covered.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on mastodon, or submit your project to be certified today.