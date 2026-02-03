Open Source Hardware Certifications for January 2026

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists 3237 individual certifications! In December we added 38 new certifications, from haptic feedback systems to frog weather sensors and everything in between. We were happy to have new and recurring names show up!

Turntable Car Wash

UID VN000001

Image by Long Phan

Our very first Vietnamese certification is quite the acquisition! This is the Turntable Car Wash, an industrial-scale in-bay car wash system that operates with stationary modular Spray Columns. Designed to improve maintainability, simplify the system, and invert the traditional car wash system. We love to have new countries join the database and this is such an exciting way to do it, and potentially one of our biggest pieces of certified hardware so far!

PulseChord

UID PK000001

Photo by Hariz Zoran Farooq

January brought us two new countries to the database with Pakistan joining with the PulseChord! This wearable haptic feedback belt converts live audio into tactile vibrations and is worn around the torso or waist. It’s an analog device that aims to bridge the gap between digital audio and physical sensation to create an accessible, wearable haptic interface with no microcontrollers or signal processors.

Frog Sensor

UID US002795

We’ve been huge fans of the Ribbit Network for years and are so excited to have the Frog Sensor join the database. These adorable little guys are small sensors that look to engage the public in community science by having them deployed all over the world to provide clear and informed data for climate action. They are working on creating the world’s largest Greenhouse Gas Emissions dataset, and you too can join the efforts with one of their kits or fully at-home DIY assembly.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest open source hardware certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.