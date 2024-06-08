Open Source Hardware Certifications for May 2024

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the certification database lists over 2784 individual certifications! In May we added 21 new certifications from badges to games to flumes, and everything in between. Here are three new certifications from around the world that we think you should check out today.

DORS/CLUC 2024 Electronic Badge

UID HR000116

We are HUGE fans of badges and #badgelife so the DORS/CLUC 2024 Badge getting certified was extremely exciting to see! Shaped like a penguin, the logo of the conference, and featuring e-paper display and, of course, numerous LEDs, this badge has some seriously fun features such as sending out its own ID and listening to the signals of other badges to create a game out of catching them all.

VGA ASIC Clock

UID ES000023

Photo via Matt Venn

Just like the name implies the VGA ASIC Clock allows you to have a clock that displays time on a VGA monitor. This nifty chip is part of the Open MPW Shuttle Program that helped open source designers to make new boards without the worries of fabrication costs. It also happens to be the world’s first certified open source ASIC hardware project! We may also be a bit biased because Matt is donating $100 from every kit sale to OSHWA which we deeply appreciate.

OpenFlume

UID US002638

Photo via Harris Lab

We love the OpenFlume, a low-cost, modular benchtop laboratory flume. This open channel flume features a 5x5cm flow test-section with free stream speeds up to 50cm/s. Harris Lab came up with a design that uses the minimum viable product, keeping costs low and making it more accessible to make.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.