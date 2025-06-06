Open Source Hardware Certifications for May 2025

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists over 3029 individual certifications! In May we added 18 new certifications, from prosthetics to mist makers, and we were happy to have new and recurring names show up! Here are three certifications we think you should check out today.

Programmable Mist Maker

UID US002742

Photo by David Yang and Shuang Cai

We were so very lucky to get to host David Yang and Shuan Cai at the 2025 Open Hardware Summit where they ran a workshop on making these mist makers, and boy are they a delight! With this build you too can make your very own low-cost mist device that can be used in interactive or artistic installations, or perhaps just to add some whimsy to your home. You can even choose a duck or a UFO topper to add to the experience. Plus they even showed off some version at OHS2025 that had little cows floating inside as if the UFO was trying to take them on a journey. We love seeing fun, creative tech like this that leaves room for play!

CEAZA Snow Scale

UID CL000008

Photo by CEAZA

The Andes mountains may feel far away for those not in Chile but there’s something so cool about being able to measure the snow weight at any time with this Snow Scale! This updated version of the original design is compatible with the protocol RS485, which is ideal for its long-range capability. And it can communicate with other devices easily with the daisy-chain topology. For those local to the area, it can be extremely helpful to have this information, and for those out of the way, sometimes it’s just nice to know what’s going on out in the world.

Survivos

UID TR000004

Photo by Survivos

Our fourth-ever Turkish certification is a fully mechanical, stringless, and non-electronic 3D-printed prosthetic hand that operates using an internal mechanical movement. Survivos is our third-ever prosthetic hand in the database but it’s the first fully mechanical build, something we think is pretty dang cool. Occasional questions of access can arise when it comes to builds with more electrical components so something like this is ideal for those who want to have some support without worrying about things like the elements disrupting their use. It’s extremely exciting to see more ways people are creating open healthware like this!

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.