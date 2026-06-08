Open Source Hardware Certifications for May 2026

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently the Certification database lists 3326 individual certifications! In May we added 16 new certifications, from robot arms to SAO’s and everything in between. We were happy to have new and recurring names show up!

reBot Arm B601

UID CN000024

Image by Seeed Studio

From Seeed Studio we’ve got the very first Chinese robotics certification! The reBot-DevArm is a powerful robotic arm project that we got to get up close and personal with at the Summit this year. It moves so incredibly smoothly, and they are committed to regular updates for the most effective device possible. You can get a great view of all the ways this gorgeous piece of machinery operates in this wonderful little vlog from Falko, if you want to see it moving:

Windmill SAO

UID PL000026

Photo by Kantoniak

Another amazing project we got to see at the Summit this year! The Windmill SAO is anything but simple, inspired by 19th century Dutch tower mills, this 3D-printed beauty really ups your conference badges. We got to see some pretty cool SAO’s at the Summit but this one really takes the cake, a truly delightful approach to design both in form and useful as a small fan to keep you cool!

RISC-V FPGA Badge

UID IT000028

Photos by Tan Siret

The RISC-V Summit is officially underway this June 8-12th in Bologna and we’re so stoked to be a tiny little part of it with the certified open source hardware RISC-V FPGA Badge! Over the course of the week folks from all over Europe and beyond will be gathering to talk about all the ways RISC-V is changing the game, exciting breakthroughs, and experimenting in workshops for further development. We’re stoked to see the RISC-V community commitment to openness in so many ways and look forward to finding more ways for OSHW and RISC-V to overlap!

You can keep up with updates on all the latest certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.