Open Source Hardware Certifications for November 2025

The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) runs a free program that allows creators to certify that their hardware complies with the community definition of open source hardware. Whenever you see the certification logo, you know that the certified hardware meets this standard.

Currently, the Certification database lists over 3189 individual certifications! In November we added 15 new certifications, from robots to lights and everything in between. We were happy to have new and recurring names show up!

OS Spectral Measurement

IUD CO00001

Diagram by Instituto Tecnológico Metropolitano

Developed for reflectance analysis in plant and materials, the Open Source Spectral Measurement Platform is coming from a team at the Insituto Technologico Metropolitano as our very first Columbian certification! Which means the South America section of our certification map is starting to fill in nicely. This setup utilizes a spectrometer with dual illumination, and cuts out the expense and rigidity of commercially available spectrometers. For those looking to analyze the reflectance of plant leaves and other materials, look no further!

Stringman

UID US002788

Video by Nathaniel Nifong

As the months get colder many of us are bundling up on thick, warm socks and probably frequently leaving them about. The Stringman robot is here to help. With an overhead cable to navigate, this little guy can move through your space and collect small objects to deposit in the appropriate location – for example, socks! Shaped like a friend and equipped with grippers, you can set him up to clear your floors, though the creator does mention you should watch your head if you’re tall.

Autonoe

UID NL000036

Photo by Tanmoy Dutta

Tis the season to get your light game in tip top shape if you want to flex on the neighbors, and you can do that really easily with the Autonoe. An RGB and Neopixel stand controller interface that utilized the ESP32-C3 has 3 channel power MOSFET current drain, through which the RGB LEDs can perform PWM and powering. With a controller pin for Neopixels that can communicate various patterns, altogether you’ve got a powerful tool to make your light display the best around.

You can keep up with updates on all the latest open source hardware certifications by following our certification bot on Mastodon or submit your project to be certified today.