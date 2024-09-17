Open Wave-Receivers featured in ‘Living Radio Lab’ film

listening to an open wave-receiver
Living Radio Lab (2023) is a film by Francesca Oldfield that documents Shortwave Collective’s contribution to the Struer Tracks biennial of sound and listening, which took place on August 23-27, 2023 in Struer, Denmark. Shortwave Collective wrote about how to make your own Open Wave-Receiver (online) in Make: in March 2022.

Living Radio Lab invited visitors into the process of developing, experimenting and listening with Open Wave-Receivers in an urban environment. The project was partially developed in an exhibition space open to the public, and then installed along the waterfront during a site-specific performance that shared with the public the “fragile, uncertain pluralities of radio-listening within the interconnectedness of different spaces, bodies, and materials.”

YouTube player
Living Radio Lab film

The Living Radio Lab project was supported by a grant from Struer Tracks, with additional support from Bang & Olufsen, Denmark. This film was produced with support from the Office for Contemporary Art, Norway.

If you’re interested in experimenting with radio communications and electronic circuits, check out our new book, Make: Radio by Fredrik Jansson. There is also a companion kit to make it easier for you to build the circuits in the book.

