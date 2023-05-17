Our Latest Humble Bundle Includes An Awesome DIY Joystick Kit

We’ve been doing Humble Bundle sales for a while now and people seem to really love them. In each one, there is a collection of books from our library and you get to choose how much you pay. For each sale, a portion goes to a charity!

Our latest bundle is a special one. This time, if you spend above $40, you get a physical kit! Our DIY Joystick kit comes with everything you need in the box to build an arcade joystick, no soldering required!

Since our kit is a gaming one, we thought the charity that fit best with this offering was Girls Make Games. For every purchase, a portion goes to them!

Go check out the bundle, we promise it’s an awesome one. We have 28 items in this batch and you’re guaranteed to find enough value here to make it worth your time and money.

In this bundle: