Our Latest Humble Bundle Includes An Awesome DIY Joystick Kit

We’ve been doing Humble Bundle sales for a while now and people seem to really love them. In each one, there is a collection of books from our library and you get to choose how much you pay. For each sale, a portion goes to a charity!
Our latest bundle is a special one. This time, if you spend above $40, you get a physical kit! Our DIY Joystick kit comes with everything you need in the box to build an arcade joystick, no soldering required!
Since our kit is a gaming one, we thought the charity that fit best with this offering was Girls Make Games. For every purchase, a portion goes to them!
Go check out the bundle, we promise it’s an awesome one. We have 28 items in this batch and you’re guaranteed to find enough value here to make it worth your time and money.
In this bundle:
- The DIY joystick kit
- Fusion 360 for Makers
- Getting Started With Raspberry Pi
- Getting Started With Sensors
- Make: Sensors
- Making Things Smart
- Learn Electronics With Arduino
- Lego and Arduino Projects
- Linux For makers
- Make: Action
- Make: FPGAs
- Getting Started With Processing.py
- Make: Bluetooth
- Getting Started With p5.js
- Getting Started With Processing
- Raspberry Pi and AVR Projects
- AVR Programming
- Making Things See
- Javascript Robotics
- Getting Started With The Micro:Bit
- Minecraft For makers
- Easy Electronics
- Getting Started With Soldering
- How To Use A Breadboard
- Make: Fun
- 15% off Make: Magazine Subscription