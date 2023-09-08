PlanetART: Nurturing Sustainability Through Art and Education

Note: If you are considering a vacation in Italy in October, remember that Maker Faire Rome The European Edition, one of the world’s largest Maker Faires, will be taking place in Rome from the 20th to the 22nd.

In the heart of Europe, an exciting and enlightening event is making waves, inviting us to delve into the vibrant hues of green and blue economy – it’s none other than PlanetART. This innovative and educational initiative, organized by the EU-funded projects GenB and BlueMissionMed, serves as a beacon of hope, shining light on the path towards a sustainable and thriving planet.

PlanetART is not just an event; it’s a captivating journey that seamlessly weaves together the realms of art, education, and environmental consciousness. This unique exhibition stands as a testament to the power of creativity and innovation in fostering awareness about the pressing need for a circular economy.

At the heart of PlanetART lies the dual focus on the green and blue economy – two interconnected facets of sustainable living that hold the key to a healthier world. As you step into the realm of PlanetART, you’ll find yourself immersed in a world of captivating experiences.

The Green Economy Zone: Cultivating Young Minds

In the “Green Economy” zone, the vibrant energy of youth takes center stage. With a playful and engaging program, this zone has been meticulously crafted to captivate young minds and instill in them a deep appreciation for the bioeconomy. Games, workshops, and escape rooms come alive with interactive learning, encouraging the exploration of bio-based solutions that hold the promise of a greener future. The pages of the book “What’s Bioeconomy?” come to life, guiding young readers through the exciting realm of sustainable practices.

Art takes on a new dimension in this zone, as you’ll find awe-inspiring artworks by talented artists who transform residues and biomaterials into masterpieces. These creations serve as a powerful reminder of the potential that lies within waste, inspiring visitors to reimagine the possibilities of materials we often overlook.

The Blue Economy Zone: Connecting with Our Seas

Stepping into the “Blue Economy” zone, visitors are greeted by a visually striking cardboard wall titled “Our blue treasure.” This interactive installation encourages participants to express their personal connection with the sea and contemplate ways to mitigate the pollution that plagues our waters. Through artistic expression, this zone encapsulates the profound bond between humanity and the ocean.

Adding to the poignancy of this zone, artworks by visionary artists grace the space, showcasing their transformative use of recycled plastic collected from the sea. Each piece not only resonates with artistic brilliance but also carries a potent message about the urgent need to address plastic pollution and protect our delicate marine ecosystems.

Authors with a Purpose: GenB and BlueMissionMed

Behind the scenes of PlanetART stand two pioneering projects – GenB and BlueMissionMed. GenB, fueled by European Union funding, is on a mission to empower the younger generation with awareness, sensitivity, and interest in environmental concerns, sustainability, and circularity. By championing the cause of bioeconomy, GenB paves the way for young voices to drive the transition towards sustainable lifestyles.

BlueMissionMed, another visionary EU-funded endeavor, aligns itself with the grand mission of “Restoring our Ocean and Waters.” This project strives to inspire, inform, mobilize, and empower a diverse array of stakeholders in the battle against pollution in the Mediterranean basin. With a shared commitment to preserving our planet’s precious resources, these projects play an instrumental role in shaping a brighter future.

Embrace the PlanetART Experience

PlanetART is more than an event – it’s a testament to human ingenuity, a canvas for artistic expression, and a platform for transformative education. It bridges the gap between art and sustainability, igniting conversations and actions that contribute to a greener, bluer, and brighter tomorrow.

As you immerse yourself in the vivid landscapes of green and blue economy, remember that every small step towards sustainability counts. PlanetART invites you to explore, engage, and be inspired – for a planet that thrives in harmony with both its creators and its stewards.