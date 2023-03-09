Raspberry Pi Announces New Global Shutter Camera Module

Raspberry Pi has just announced a new camera module for machine vision enthusiasts and folks wanting a little more quality in motion photography. This unit boasts a global shutter.

For those that don’t know what a global shutter is or why it makes a difference, watch this video example from the Raspberry Pi announcement post that does a pretty quick job explaining the biggest advantage.

Here is a breakdown of the actual tech specs from the press release

As you can see, the heart of this is the sony IMX296Lqr-C sensor at 1.58 Mp. The new unit is available now at $50. We just got ours last night and we are eager to do some hands-on testing! Keep watching this space for that.