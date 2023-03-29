Review: IsoTunes Air Defender AM/FM

Manufacturer: IsoTunes

URL: https://isotunes.com/products/air-defender-am-fm

Price: $69.99

Features:

While typically IsoTunes is known for their bluetooth models, it seems they have listened to the large chunk of the population who just want a simple basic set of headphones for loud environments. Those seem to be getting harder and harder to find.

These use AA batteries for ease of sourcing and replacing while at work (no annoying charging systems) and boast an AM/FM radio and auxiliary port. There are a few bells and whistles, like channel memory, but basically, this is the kind of bare bones stuff that many people ask for when it comes to work tools.

From the website:

Memory foam ear cushions and headband

ANSI-certified 24 dB NRR | CSA Class A

CSA/OSHA Compliant hearing protection

SafeMax™ Technology limits volume to 85 dB

Up to 60 hour battery life

IPX4 sweat and water resistance

AM/FM radio connectivity

Station-saving memory function

Aux input for nonstop listening

First Impression:

Out of the box these are rock solid. They will seal around your head very well, putting pressure that is almost uncomfortable at first. That’s what you want when it comes to extremely loud environments. I appreciate how the buttons are all big and clicky, making it easy to operate without removing it. You’re also not going to accidentally bump this and pause your music (like I do with my tiny bluetooth earbuds).

The sound quality was good enough. It’s kind of difficult to tell when listening to FM radio, so I guess they do the job sufficiently.

I dug out an old dirt cheap mp3 player and listened via the aux cord while operating a chainsaw. Again, the sound muting was great but I wasn’t too happy to have a cable to deal with. I guess I’m spoiled by bluetooth!

Conclusion:

Personally, I’d prefer bluetooth and at only about $10 more, the bluetooth versions are a no-brainer for me. However, I talked to a few relatives and asked them, and had 3 out of 4 say that they would really appreciate being able to just listen to the radio.

Ultimately, if radio is what you’re after on the job site or in the workshop, this seems like the perfect product.