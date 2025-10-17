Robots Everywhere At The First Maker Faire Guangzhou!

An exciting new Maker Faire arrives in the bustling center of the other Bay Area — the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macau Greater Bay Area, the most populous built-up metropolitan region in the world. With all those people, there are a lot of great ideas flying around! Produced by robotics innovators Hosted at the prestigious Guangzhou (International) Science and Technology Achievement Transformation Tianhe Base, this event promises to be the ultimate celebration of creativity and resourcefulness. Dive into a world of fascinating projects, from cutting-edge technology demonstrations to artistic masterpieces. Meet and network with fellow engineers, artists, scientists, and crafters who are eager to share their unique skills and experiments.

Read on for some project highlights and check back in for live updates throughout the weekend from Make: Community Editor David Groom in Guangzhou.

Featured Makers + Projects

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) MoSense, a team established by a multidisciplinary group of doctoral researchers from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), has expertise spanning microelectronics, robotics, physics, and advanced materials. The team currently consists of more than ten postgraduate researchers who possess extensive research and development experience in multimodal sensing, embodied intelligence, robotic design, and ergonomics. MoSense’s full-body tactile solution offers customizable electronic skins with various shapes and functions for different body parts, enabling robots to achieve multimodal perception. This solution has won championship titles in robotics competitions.

《Mechanical Reverence: The Bonds of Data and the Awakening Eye》

This artwork, themed around “awe,” features a hybrid human-mechanical model that delves into

AI’s impact on human identity. Set in a neon-lit, futuristic setting inspired by sci-fi films like “Westworld” and “Blade Runner,” the model resembles a puppet, symbolizing the human gazeunder technological control. It gazes at a TV showing a tiny human image, alluding to “The Truman Show” and the disintegration of self-awareness. The project includes research, sketches, model making, and a final display with dark lighting to emphasize the technological and artistic impact, encouraging reflection on humanity, control, and the future.

Olfactory Simulator: The current human-computer interaction heavily relies on sight and sound, but lacks olfactory engagement. Advances in AI, particularly in image recognition with CNNs and Transformers, along with IoT hardware improvements, make it possible to create a system that can analyze images and generate corresponding smells in real time. This project aims to use AI to interpret

visual content and trigger an olfactory device to produce matching scents, offering a new,

immersive multisensory experience.

Sensory Innovation in the Alleviation of Phantom Limb Pain

Phantom limb pain is a common neuropathic symptom experienced by amputees, and traditional

treatments like mirror therapy have limited effectiveness and lack immersion and personalized

experience. This project aims to use multimodal interaction technology, combining visual, tactile, and auditory feedback, to construct an immersive rehabilitation training system to alleviate the

phantom limb pain of patients.

EdTech Integration

Project 1: AI Smart Parking

An AI system that automatically recognizes vehicle plates for parking lots, communities, andfactories, enabling automated vehicle entry/exit and reducing costs.

Project 2: AI Plant Identification Camera

A camera kit that uses AI to identify over 20,000 plants and 8,000 flowers, useful for educationand image analysis.

Project 3: Universal Infrared Remote

A multi-functional remote that consolidates controls for various home appliances, featuring auser-friendly interface.

Project 4: CherryFamily Creation Kit

A platform for beginners to create tech projects easily, offering kits like CherryBoard for development and CherryCube for quick sensor integration. More educational kits are planned.

Day One: Saturday, October 18, 2025