Spooky Music To Level Up Your Halloween Decor

Halloween is fast approaching and what better way to weird out your neighbors and spook your guests than some creepy theremin music. A staple of suspenseful soundtracks and low rent sci-fi, this electronic musical instrument is controlled without physical contact by the musician. Designed by Russian physicist Lev Sergeyevich Termen, better known as Leon Theremin, just over 100 years ago, the original designs were an attempt to better measure the density of various gases. Pitch was his alternate means of doing so and when he also discovered that having his hand in the field of the antennae that pitch again changed. A second antennae controlled the volume. And thus, by accident and experiment, the theremin was born. Read more about the history of the theremin here.